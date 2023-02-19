Large participation in the demonstration of the CGIL Puglia in Piazza Castello in Bari against differentiated autonomywhich also registered the presence of the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano.

“This differentiated autonomy of the center-right government divides Italy – said Emiliano – builds a series of different legal systems according to the regions where companies, Italians and families live. And above all he builds the reasons for the abandonment of the South and the South. This is why this nefarious government pact on which the right that governs Italy is maintained must absolutely be stopped”.

“Imagine – underlined Emiliano – that the only compensation they have imagined is to add presidentialism and semi-presidentialism to the wicked differentiated autonomy, changing the Constitution in all its essential components and the way of being of the Republic. All of this is unacceptable to us. That there may be more powers for the Regions can also be a good thing, but the main road to change the Constitution is article 138. So not separate agreements between the Regions and the Government, but a harmonious design that Parliament must draw up through a constitutional amendment, if we really have to increase the powers of the Regions”.

“This differentiated autonomy – Emiliano specified again – must first of all identify the Essential Levels of Performance, it means rebalancing and overcoming the southern question by equipping the south and the less economically developed regions with equal arms; without initial equality of arms, differentiated autonomy cannot function and will lead to a split in Italy. The government is putting this project aside, because we don’t believe that at the moment it is capable of carrying out this North-South rebalancing with the 60, 70, perhaps even 100 billion, necessary for equalization”.

“We hope – reiterated the president of the Puglia Region – that this design was only a deceptive way to win the elections in Lombardy. The result in Lombardy went well beyond what it probably would have been, had it not been for this electoral campaign based on differentiated autonomy, and therefore we hope that the government will now govern Italy, not just the northern regions, and take care of all of us, not just some.”

Responding to journalists’ questions, Emiliano added: “If there is not a political process of equalization between North and South, any future operation does not work. The joke lies in the fact that Minister Calderoni wants to convince us that the differentiated autonomy demanded by the richest regions and unwanted by the less rich ones helps the less rich ones. An unacceptable mockery.”

“Puglia did not need this law to take responsibility: in the last twenty years it has reversed its history, it has come out of the hospital reorganization plan becoming a region that complies with the essential levels of health services, we have created economic development, GDP growth; we are certainly not in Paradise – concluded Emiliano – but we are fighting and we certainly didn’t do it with differentiated autonomy”.

Speaking from the stage and addressing those present, President Emiliano concluded: “Remember that the battle is not lost, I see in your faces, as has often happened in the past, the idea that this process cannot be stopped. It is not so. Albeit with great effort, tonight the political forces of the progressive front are all here and they are almost shy to say they are herethey still look at each other with great caution, they are waiting who knows what to convene a national conference of all those who are against this project of differentiated autonomy. Don’t be afraid to unite”.

“We have returned to the streets against differentiated autonomy, with our flags alongside the CGIL and of many associations – he declared Dominic De Santis, regional secretary of the Democratic Party – it was not easy and it will not be easy to regain the trust of the people off the left disappointed. We have to try, it’s our duty.”

([email protected])

Subscribe to the newsletter

