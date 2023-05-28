CGTN: China-DRC links unlock comprehensive, deep growth with full vitality

Peking (ots/PRNewswire) – ECONOMIC- 2015 China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) established a strategic partnership of double win strategy cooperation, which has been a strategic direction for the further development of bilateral relations.

In upgrading ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership in Beijing on Friday, the two countries eye mature, stable and pioneering China-DRC ties that will benefit the two peoples.

Meeting with DRC President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who is in China on a state visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the fruitful cooperation between the two countries, adding that the two sides share a close community of common interests and future have created.

Strategic partners walk side by side

With the signing of a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding on agriculture, health, trade, infrastructure and other fields, friendly cooperation between China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo has continued to intensify over the years.

China has been the DRC’s largest trading partner and source of foreign investment for many consecutive years. In 2022, the bilateral trade volume reached $21,898 billion, up 51.7 percent year-on-year.

The infrastructure cooperation between the two countries has also produced fruitful results.

China has backed the construction of projects like the People’s Palace, home to the National Assembly and Senate, Martyrs Stadium and the Central African Culture and Arts Center, which will be completed by the end of this year.

China-DRC Friendship Hospital is a pioneering project of bilateral medical and health cooperation. Since its completion, the hospital has treated a large number of patients, effectively improving the medical conditions of the Congolese people.

At Friday’s meeting, Xi Tshisekedi said China will work with the DRC to support each other, seek cooperation, promote development, and make progress on the path of development and revitalization together.

China‘s high-quality development will provide more opportunities for cooperation and a broader market for DRC, and promote the development of bilateral ties, Xi said, adding that China will, as always, help DRC in its economic and social development.

Appreciating China‘s long-term assistance and valuable support for DRC’s economic and social development, Tshisekedi said the friendly cooperation between the two countries has stood the test of time and yielded fruitful results that should be appreciated by both sides has.

A China-Africa community with a shared future.

In the current international situation, more than ever, China and Africa need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, Xi said.

Calling for joint safeguarding of developing countries’ common interests, Xi said China firmly supports Africa in pursuing an independent development path and developing an important pool of world politics, economy and civilization.

Under the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) forum, China announced the 10 major China-Africa cooperation plans at the 2015 FOCAC Johannesburg Summit and the eight major initiatives at the 2018 Beijing Paris Summit to promote the China -To take Africa relations to a new level.

At the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC, held in Dakar in 2021, Tshisekedi said, “Africans and Chinese are side by side today as old friends,” calling on the two sides to “realize the common determination of ambition, solidarity, justice and… to be exemplary in the relations between the two peoples”.

Xi promised to implement the nine programs of China-Africa cooperation announced in Dakar, and called for joint efforts to promote joint construction of the Belt and Road to help Africa achieve sustainable development and promote a China-Africa cooperation. Building community with common future in the new era.

