Home Business "C'ha 'ncalamaretto worse than Zaniolo", cartoon on Montaruli and "Osho"
“C’ha ‘ncalamaretto worse than Zaniolo”, cartoon on Montaruli and “Osho”

“C’ha ‘ncalamaretto worse than Zaniolo”, cartoon on Montaruli and “Osho”

Augusta Montaruli resigns: the cartoon on the former undersecretary and Federico Palmaroli, aka Osho

Who by cartoon wounds, by cartoon perishes. Augusta Montaruli of Fratelli d’Italia, condemned by the Cassation for embezzlement, has resigned as undersecretary of the University. Second Dagospy would have a relationship with Federico Palmaroli, the famous cartoonist Osho, also dear to Giorgia Meloni. Now to “suffer” the cartoon is Osho, thanks to a cartoon that he wanted to give us the essay Yogananda Paramahnsa.

