Cha Yan Yuese Faces Backlash for Lengthy Queues: A Closer Look at the Business Landscape

Title: Cha Yan Yuese Faces Complaints from Customers Over Long Queues

Date: September 22, 2023

In recent customer complaints, popular tea chain Cha Yan Yuese has come under fire for the extensive waiting times and what some patrons have described as an “IQ tax” due to the ordering method. The company has faced repeated criticism for its queuing rules and alleged hiring of individuals to queue on behalf of customers.

According to information from the Tianyancha App, Hunan Chayue Cultural Industry Development Group Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Chayanyuse, was established in September 2017. The company, with a registered capital of approximately RMB 6.94 million, is involved in catering management, corporate headquarters management, chain enterprise management, and retail of pre-packaged food and household appliances. It is jointly held by enterprises such as Changsha Juyingliang Brand Management Co., Ltd. and Changsha Youlan Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Furthermore, foreign investment data reveals that the company holds equity in various catering management companies, including Changsha Tea Yue Ni & Wo Catering Management Co., Ltd., Chongqing Cha Yue Ni & Wo Catering Management Co., Ltd., Nanjing Tea Yue Ni & Wo Catering Management Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Cha Yue Ni & Wo Catering Management Co., Ltd. These companies have numerous outlets spread across Hunan, Chongqing, Hubei, and Jiangsu. Notably, Changsha Chayue You Me Catering Management Co., Ltd. alone has established over 550 stores. Through direct or indirect holdings, Hunan Chayue Cultural Industry Development Group Co., Ltd. exercises control over more than 760 companies.

The recent complaints from netizens regarding long queues and the ordering method employed by Cha Yan Yuese have raised concerns among customers. Many frustrated individuals took to social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction, with some comparing the ordering process to an “IQ tax.” Waiting times of almost 50 minutes for queues of over ten people have been reported, leading to dissatisfaction and inconvenience among customers.

In response to the complaints, Cha Yan Yuese should consider reviewing its queuing procedures and addressing the concerns raised by customers. By implementing more efficient and customer-friendly practices, the company can enhance the overall experience for its patrons and maintain a positive brand reputation.

