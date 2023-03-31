A 176.2 million euro financing operation to rehabilitate the road corridor between Chad and Cameroon is the subject of the agreement reached between the Ministry of Economic Planning and International Partnerships of the Republic of Chad, its Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development, the European Union and the European Investment Bank (EIB)

The EIB is the main financier of the project, with 141.2 million euros. The EU provides a grant of 35 million euros.

This project is part of Chad’s 2022-2026 National Development Plan, particularly in terms of developing a diversified and competitive economy and the need to open up rural production areas. The project is also in line with the EU Global Gateway strategy to promote the deployment of reliable and sustainable infrastructure for the benefit of the general public.

The rehabilitation of this road corridor will facilitate the mobility of people and goods between Chad and Cameroon and will improve access to administrative, social and economic services for people living along this artery.

The expected economic impacts are all the more important thanks to the fact that there is direct access to the port of Douala.

Once rehabilitated, this road corridor will contribute to the mobility of nearly 7 million people in the country and open up an entire region in Chad, according to the signatories of the financial deal.

The modernization of this almost 600 km long road corridor between N’Djamena and Douala in Cameroon is in line with the objectives of the Africa Infrastructure Development Program to promote socio-economic development and reduce poverty in Africa by improving access to the regional and continental integration of infrastructural networks and services.

This project is also in line with the EIB’s commitments to the objectives of the Sahel Alliance, in particular regarding the first and second priorities to support rural development and improve decentralization and access to basic services.

Since the beginning of its operations in the mid-1970s, the EIB has supported the Republic of Chad. It has invested nearly €260 million in the banking, energy and transport sectors and in support of the private sector through micro-lending. [da Redazione InfoAfrica]

