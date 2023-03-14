A hospital specializing in traumatology in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, will be built with the help of the Italian Cooperation. The announcement was made by the Chadian and Italian sides, according to the Journal du Tchad, on the occasion of the launch of the Italy-Chad health project “Training and Technological Innovation”.

This is an initiative to achieve universal health coverage in Chad.

The event was held in the presence of the Chadian ministers of Higher Education, Tom Erdimi, and of Public Health, Abdoulmadjid Abderahim, in collaboration with the director of the Niamey Office of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics), Fabio Minniti. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

