Chairman Zhou Dayong Leads Investigation into Jiashu Company’s Development and Future Plans

Zhou Dayong, Chairman of the Municipal Industry Group, and his party recently visited Jiashu Company for an investigation. Accompanied by members of the management team of Jiashu Company and heads of relevant departments, the visit aimed to gain an understanding of the company’s operations and develop plans for future development.

During the visit, Zhou Dayong and his entourage first toured the exhibition hall of the Digital China City Laboratory. They learned about the concept and structure of the laboratory, as well as Jiashu Company’s background, achievements, qualifications, and cooperation ecosystem.

Following the tour, a symposium was held where the person in charge of Jiashu Company presented the company’s organizational structure, talent team, business performance, and development plans. The challenges faced by the company and proposed strategies for overcoming these obstacles were also discussed.

Zhou Dayong commended Jiashu Company for its achievements since its establishment and outlined four key requirements for their future work. Firstly, he emphasized the importance of proactive integration with the Municipal Industry Group. Jiashu Company is encouraged to establish a daily communication mechanism and fully integrate into the group, laying the foundation for successful task execution.

Secondly, Zhou Dayong urged the company to deeply explore the potential needs of customers. By understanding the evolving business demands in the city, Jiashu Company can actively develop new businesses and identify opportunities for growth.

Thirdly, the Chairman emphasized the promotion of strategic transformation. Jiashu Company should adopt an “outward” development approach, focusing on expanding their presence outside the city. Strengthening collaborations with high-quality enterprises in the industry and exporting their successful products and solutions is vital for growth.

Lastly, Zhou Dayong emphasized the need to address difficult problems effectively. By analyzing current challenges, developing solutions, and managing tasks systematically, Jiashu Company can effectively overcome obstacles.

The visit by Zhou Dayong and his party provided a valuable opportunity for Jiashu Company to align its strategies with the Municipal Industry Group’s goals and expectations. With a clear roadmap for the future, Jiashu Company is well-positioned to achieve further success in its endeavors.

