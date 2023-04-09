Challenge Hengshan Jiudaoguai New Changan Ruixing M60 Test Drive

Recently, Changan Kaicheng Star Card and Ruixing (configuration|inquiry) have ushered in the latest generation of models – the new Changan Star Card (configuration|inquiry) and the new Changan Ruixing M60 (configuration|inquiry) ). Since their launch in March, these two models have been recognized and trusted by users. The new car media test drive meeting was held at Jiudaoguai, Hengshan, with the theme of “Challenging the National Extreme Slope”. They experienced the excellent performance and upgrade of the new Changan Xingka and the new Changan Ruixing M60.

The model for this test drive is the new Changan Ruixing M60, so can this car complete the climbing challenge? Come today and let us see how it can perform in Hengshan Jiudaoguai?

First of all, let me introduce the “killer feature” to meet this challenge, that is, these two models are equipped with GDI engines, which are also the only models equipped with in-cylinder direct injection engines in the 40,000-60,000 yuan commercial vehicle market. These two models are equipped with a 1.5L high-pressure direct-injection engine, with a maximum power of 85kW and a maximum torque of 153N m, and a maximum increase of 15% in full-load power.

Of course, Jiudaoguai, Hengshan, the main site of this test drive, is not an ordinary person. The height difference is more than 700 meters, and the steepest slope is 32.5 degrees. When I drove the new Changan Ruixing M60 into the mountain road and saw the steep and winding road, I Think the event will be very challenging.

In the climbing process, it is certain that the power performance of the new Changan Ruixing M60 is surprising. In addition to the start, the first gear is rarely used in the whole process. It can only rely on 2-3 gears to drive the whole process. Even if it encounters a turn that requires a high slope, it can handle it very calmly. The GDI Blue Whale engine equipped on the new Changan Ruixing M60 The power performance on the mountain road is very strong, and the climbing is powerful, giving the driver a strong sense of security.

In addition, the driving stability of the car is also very good. Most of the sharp turns on the Hengshan Jiudaoguai route are often accompanied by disturbing slopes. Therefore, every time you encounter such a corner, you will check the stability of the car once. This challenge, not to mention the fact that I am driving a van with a high center of gravity, makes me feel nervous before every corner and I don’t know what will happen next, but as mentioned above, the new Changan Ruixing M60 The performance is quite calm. Tire slipping? No. Body roll? nor. Lack of motivation? No more. All I need to do is hold the steering, keep the throttle, and wait for the corner to come out.

After successfully completing the ramp challenge, I can finally turn my attention to the configuration and appearance of the car. Let’s take a look at the appearance first. The new Changan Ruixing M60 has a square shape. Some adjustments: the longitudinal layout of the multi-strip grille is inlaid with the “GDI” logo, and the fog light frames on both sides look more sporty. The lines between the lines constantly imply that the powertrain of your car is different from other cars in its class . In addition, the new Changan Ruixing M60 has the largest cargo space of 5.4m³ in the same class, the width of the cargo box is 1535mm, and the spacing between the ultra-wide wheel hubs is 1230mm, and the space utilization rate is higher. The tailgate is available in two forms: back lift and split, making loading and unloading more convenient.

In terms of configuration, the new Changan Ruixing M60 is equipped with a 9-inch embedded high-definition large screen, which supports functions such as audio/video playback, reversing image, reversing radar, and mobile phone interconnection; the unique BCM body intelligent controller at the same level can realize remote control car search, Anti-theft alarm, car window remote control lift and other car functions, give users a more intelligent car experience. Coupled with the fully upgraded seats, the wrapping and supporting properties are better, which reduces the fatigue of long-distance driving and comprehensively improves driving comfort and safety.

The new Changan Ruixing M60 continues to use the light passenger chassis, adopts McPherson independent front suspension + five leaf spring design, 3H high rigidity frame, and reinforced rear axle design, with a load capacity of 1.6T, which has the highest load capacity in the vehicle industry Capacity, no matter how much cargo is loaded.

I have to say that the 1.5L GDI engine installed in the new Changan Star Card and the new Changan Ruixing M60 really left a deep impression on me on such a steep mountain road. Moreover, Changan Ruixing M60 has a user base of 500,000, and the Changan Star Card series has a user base of 2 million. In such a refined field, such a large-scale user group can be achieved. I believe that these two cars will have more gratifying prospects in the future. Sales performance helps more users drive more, earn more, and drive more comfortably.