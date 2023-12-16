Challenges Faced by Medellín Mobility Secretariat Guards with Lack of Vehicle Maintenance Contracts

The guards at the Medellín Mobility Secretariat are facing significant challenges in their daily operations due to the lack of maintenance contracts for their vehicles. According to some agents, there are numerous motorcycles and cars with damages such as tires and chains that have not been repaired due to the absence of a contract to fix them.

As a result, the agents are forced to operate with limited vehicles, often requiring them to travel longer distances to address mobility issues or attend accidents. They also face long waits to be picked up, a situation that was previously avoided through regular maintenance of the entity’s vehicles.

The Medellín Mobility Secretariat has confirmed that 70 motorcycles and 12 cars are currently out of service due to mechanical issues, with an additional five electric cars unable to operate due to the lack of Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance (Soat). Despite this, the Mayor’s Office of Medellín reported that seven contracts totaling $2,608 million were signed for maintenance tasks, suggesting a discrepancy in the allocation and utilization of funds for vehicle repairs.

In addition to the vehicle maintenance issues, the headquarters of the Mobility Secretariat in the Caribe neighborhood has been without bathroom services for nearly two years. The lack of restroom facilities has forced agents to seek alternative options for their basic needs, further highlighting the challenges faced by the entity.

While the outgoing administration of the Mayor’s Office has yet to address these ongoing problems, solutions are expected to be funded through the approved budget for the next period. Despite this, the situation remains a fundamental concern for the agents of the Medellín Mobility Secretariat, who have endured a series of challenges without the necessary support from the entity’s leadership.