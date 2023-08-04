Challenges Mount for Private Equity Funds Focused on the Chinese Market

Private Equity Funds Facing Challenges in Chinese Market

Private equity funds that have been focused on the Chinese market are now encountering significant difficulties and financial setbacks. In the past, these funds enjoyed substantial returns, but now they are grappling with numerous hurdles.

One of the major issues facing private equity firms investing primarily in China is the decline in dollar funding. The end of China‘s internet gold rush has led to a drying up of funding, making it increasingly challenging for private equity firms to secure adequate capital. Additionally, Chinese companies are finding it harder to list in Hong Kong and the United States, limiting exit strategies for many private equity funds.

According to Angela Lai, head of Asia-Pacific and valuation at data provider Preqin, private equity firms focused on the China market are facing unforeseen challenges. In the first half of 2023, dollar-denominated private equity funds with at least half their capital invested in China raised just $1.4 billion, a significant drop of about 89% compared to the previous year. In contrast, global private equity fundraising has also fallen by approximately 15% during the same period.

The rise in U.S. interest rates has added to the woes of private equity firms worldwide. The increase in rates has brought an end to the era of cheap money and low returns in the bond market, which previously made private equity and venture capital particularly attractive to investors.

Chinese private equity funds are encountering several additional obstacles, including the country’s sluggish economic recovery, falling stock market valuations, and a growing reluctance among international investors to invest in Chinese assets.

Previously, Chinese internet companies were highly lucrative investment targets for private equity funds. However, a 2020 industry rectification campaign initiated by the Chinese government has led to a significant decrease in the valuations of many internet companies. For example, Ant Group Co., valued at over $300 billion in 2020, saw its estimated worth drop to $78 billion in early July.

The negative impact of these challenges is reflected in the average annual return rate of Chinese private equity investment funds, which currently stands at negative 5.6%, the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The effects of strained U.S.-China relations are also being felt in the private equity industry. Demand for Chinese private equity funds has dropped significantly among potential U.S. investors, with many managers stopping capital-raising efforts in the United States.

Furthermore, concerns over the future of the Chinese private equity market have led the Biden administration to consider an executive order that may block venture capital and private equity investments in China and other countries. U.S. university endowments, which were once significant contributors to China-focused private equity funds, have been required by the U.S. State Department to disclose and divest Chinese assets.

While IPOs in the U.S. have rebounded, IPO financing in Hong Kong has seen a decline. This is problematic since IPOs have traditionally been a means for private equity firms to cash out their investments. The reduced IPO financing in Hong Kong further restricts exit strategies for Chinese private equity funds.

However, amidst the challenges, Chinese private equity funds have been increasing their investments in sectors favored by the Chinese government. These sectors include semiconductors and electronic equipment, manufacturing, biotech, and healthcare, offering what consultancy BDA Partners describes as “more sustainable growth potential.”

Investor sentiment towards China‘s private equity market has become increasingly pessimistic. A survey conducted by Preqin revealed that less than one-fifth of investors considered China‘s private equity market the best opportunity in emerging markets, down from 46% the previous year.

Exiting investments from private equity funds has also become difficult for investors. Typically, their investments are locked up for up to ten years, and additional capital may be required if managers call for it.

To navigate these challenging circumstances, market participants and analysts anticipate more trading activity in the secondary market. This would provide investors the option to cash out their stakes in private equity funds or transfer their holdings into succession funds.

Lloyd Bradbury, head of Asia private capital advisory at Greenhill & Co., acknowledges the chaotic situation presently faced by buyers and sellers in determining the value of Chinese assets. The uncertainty surrounding the market further complicates the outlook for private equity funds focused on the Chinese market.

Overall, private equity firms investing primarily in China are encountering a multitude of obstacles, ranging from funding struggles to regulatory crackdowns. The once-lucrative model of investing in Chinese internet companies has become much riskier, leading to significantly lower returns. As uncertainties persist, the Chinese private equity market faces an uphill battle in overcoming these challenges and restoring investor confidence.

