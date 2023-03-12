Home Business Chambers of Industry and Commerce at Lake Constance insist on electricity agreements
Business

Chambers of Industry and Commerce at Lake Constance insist on electricity agreements

Chambers of Industry and Commerce at Lake Constance insist on electricity agreements

Switzerland is a risk factor: Chambers of Industry and Commerce at Lake Constance do not want to accept a standstill due to EU negotiations and are calling for an electricity agreement

The energy supply is still strained. The Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the Lake Constance region are therefore insisting on long-term clarification of cooperation in the energy sector. This is an important factor for strengthening the common economic region.

The energy networks in the Lake Constance region are closely intertwined.

Image: PD

The European energy grid is closely networked. This means that there are numerous mutual dependencies in the energy sector in the Lake Constance economic area. The unclear European political situation in Switzerland poses a long-term risk for the smooth functioning of cross-border energy supply. This is the conclusion drawn by the Association of Lake Constance Chambers of Industry and Commerce (B-IHK) at their directors’ conference in Lindau. From Germany, the B-IHK comprise the IHK Bodensee-Oberschwaben, Hochrhein-Bodensee and Schwaben, from Austria the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce and from Switzerland the IHK St. Gallen-Appenzell and the IHK Thurgau.

