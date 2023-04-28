Champions, agreement between Amazon and Sky for Milan-Inter on TV8 (and on Prime Video)

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the end, it was Sky who came out on top. The Champions League semi-final between Milan and Inter on May 10 will be broadcast on Tv8, the free-to-air channel of the media company of the Comcast galaxy.

Event of particular importance

Thus concludes an obligatory passage for Amazon which, having the exclusive audiovisual rights for the match – as for all the best Wednesday matches of the competition, assigned by UEFA – essentially had to put them up for auction to meet an obligation law. The Champions League semi-final, in fact, having at least one Italian team in the match (in this case even two) is considered an event “of particular relevance”. And as such it must be transmitted unencrypted through a channel capable of reaching 80% of the population.

Agcom resolution 131/12/CONS

This was established by Agcom resolution 131/12/CONS issued on the basis of article 33 of the Consolidated text of audiovisual media services. An act of 2012 (known as the Event List Resolution) in which various national and non-national appointments considered of particular importance are put on paper. Among which also «the final and the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Europa League if Italian teams are involved». For these there cannot be exclusive transmission and only in codified form given that – as per article 2 of annex B to the Agcom resolution – it must be ensured “at least 80% of the population the possibility of following them on a free schedule without costs additional”.

On Tv8 the first leg of 10 May

The problem in this case only arose for the first leg on 10 May. In fact, the return match on 16 May already has Mediaset as a broadcaster capable of guaranteeing, on Canale 5, free viewing of the match which will be broadcast on pay TV on Sky Sport channels, as happened for all Champions League matches (except those exclusive on Amazon on Wednesdays).

The “contracted” transmission

Amazon had put two possible retransmission methods on the table: the match itself, with 10 minutes before and 10 minutes after the end of the match, or a sort of channel contract, complete with the Prime Video brand for the entire duration of the match, as well as commentary and editorial part completely delegated to Amazon. The deadline for submitting offers had been set at 3 pm on Wednesday 26 April 2023. According to the information of the Sole 24 Ore, all the main broadcasters – Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery (with the “Nove” on the free) – they put their offer on Amazon’s table. Now the choice on Sky. With all the coverage by Prime Video. And then the match broadcast on Tv8, but exactly as if you were watching the match on Prime Video.