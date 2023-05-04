Champions, for Milan-Inter highest collection ever

Champions, Milan-Inter is worth 10 million euros

Il derby Milan-Inter Of Champions League Of Tuesday 10 May at 21.00 not only did it sell out in hours but it will be the highest-grossing match in the history of Italian football. The match is expected to exceed 10 million euros in box office revenues: pending the return match scheduled for 16 May.

The all-Italian derby of the Champions League will also exceed the 9.1 million collected from Milan’s round of 16 match against AC Milan Tottenham and it will be the first match to exceed 10 million takings.

The two sales phases chosen by Milan, the first reserved for league season ticket holdersthe second for i holders of the Rossonero Heart Card, it was enough to sell out. And thus the phase of free sale it never started as the available tickets were already sold out.

Tickets for the second leg, Inter-Milan, will be on sale tomorrow 4 May from 2.30 pm to midnight and Inter-Milan season ticket holders will be able to access the advance sale for the last 4 (or more) consecutive seasons. This is a group made up of around 15,000 fans, including season-ticket holders for 7-8 or even 10 or more consecutive seasons, who will have priority and first choice of seats. Loyalty rewarded for an encounter that promises to be unforgettable.