Home Business Champions League in the clear from Mediaset to Tv8: bomb on TV rights
Business

Champions League in the clear from Mediaset to Tv8: bomb on TV rights

by admin
Champions League in the clear from Mediaset to Tv8: bomb on TV rights

Champions League-Sky, TV rights: Comcast’s goal with UEFA

The game heats up for i Champions League TV rights in the three-year period 2024/2027, when the top club competition will change format becoming more and more a real European championship (from 32 to 36 teams, single round and a minimum of 8 matches – 4 at home and 4 away – guaranteed to all participants). And there may be a twist: while Prime Video has announced the agreement with UEFA (read here what changes), Sky could become the real home of the Champions League. If in this three-year period Comcast’s pay TV is in cohabitation with Mediaset, according to the latest rumors, in the next round it aims to go all-in.

Champions League TV rights, free-to-air game on TV8? The rumors

Sky in fact it goes towards the renewal of TV rights for the next three years starting from 2024but the big news is it would be close to getting the exclusive streaming broadcast (currently in cohabitation with Infinity) and the one in clear of one match a week of the Champions League on Tv8therefore stealing it from Mediaset (in the current announcement the matches go to Canale 5). Sky also aims to renew the TV rights relating to the Europa League.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Banks and the impacts of the war in Ukraine, S&P's view

You may also like

The war stops only by not sending weapons...

Electric cars, Prodi abandons the green: “In Italy...

What Consequences and What Solutions?

The Russian war and the anti-colonial struggle of...

Enel: thermoelectric generation activities in Argentina sold. Equita...

The electric revolution of the Trident begins with...

Weak EU stock exchanges. Pirelli and utilities do...

Single allowance 2023, Istat revaluation from February: what...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 20th. Geopolitical tensions do...

Shares to buy today on the Milan Stock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy