Champions League quarter-final draw

Challenge 1 – Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Challenge 2 Inter vs Benfica

Challenge 3 Manchester City vs Bayern Monaco

Challenge 4 Milan-Naples

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMIFINALS, POSSIBLE ITALIAN DERBY

Winning Milan-Napoli vs Inter-Benfica

Vincent Real Madrid-Chelsea vs Manchester City-Bayern Monaco

Champions League quarter-finals semi-finals and final, the dates

Quarter-finals: first leg 11-12 April, second leg 18-19 April

Semi-finals: first leg 9-10 May, return leg 16-17 May

Final: June 10 in Istanbul

AC MILAN-NAPLES, FRANCO BARESI: “WE WANT TO DREAM AGAIN”

“Napoli will be a very difficult opponent, is going through an extraordinary year and a great journey. He’s playing really well, it will be open matches in which we will have to raise the level and put in great performances. More will be needed to move forward. European competitions are always particular and different from the championship, where they are proving to be superior to everyone, with impressive performances. You have to respect them. But Milan has a history and we will fight for it“, the words of Franco Baresi to Mediaset. “Osimhen? He proved to be a great finisher, he scores goals in every way and must be kept away from the area. It’s not just him though: Napoli creates many quality opportunities. They must be taken into great consideration. In the Champions League the level rises, we all know that. The team has made a very good journey, we are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and we want to dream again, thinking positively. Milan has history, experience and a team that can do very well. History certainly helps in the Champions League. If you play for Milan you know you have certain responsibilities, you know the history… Our path was very good. Unfortunately, an Italian will stop but we have everything to create problems for Napoli too”

MASSARA: “AC MILAN-NAPLES THREE TIMES IN 20 DAYS DOESN’T HELP”

“Being faced three times in 20 days definitely doesn’t help, but it complicates the challenge for both.” The sporting director of AC Milan, Frederic Massara, speaking on the Rossoneri TV channel, he comments on the outcome of the Champions League draw which will see Pioli’s team face Spalletti’s Napoli in the quarter-finals. In the league on 2 April, then the double round in less than 10 days in the cup: it will be a Milan-Napoli trio, in the first 19 days of April. “They will certainly be two spectacular matches, both Napoli and Milan have shown that they know how to play a good game – continues Massara -. We will need top-level matches, against a very strong Napoli: it is a very stimulating challenge, which we will face with confidence”.

INTER-BENFICA, ZANETTI: IT’S THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL. DERBY AVOIDED? A RELIEF FOR THE MOMENT”

“Avoided derby? For the moment it can be a relief, in April there is a crowded calendar – Inter vice president Javier Zanetti told Mediaset – But we hope to return to the semifinals after a long time and therefore we also hope for a derby later on. Important for our football, let’s hope one can go all the way.” “It’s an important draw, Benfica have shown they are up to the task, they’re a strong team. But every opponent you face at this point is difficult”, commented Nyon’s draw, which paired the Nerazzurri with the Portuguese in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. “Given the draw, the Italians have every chance. Let’s hope we live up to it. Inter-Benfica made football history, Giacinto Facchetti, Suarez, Mazzola told me about the final. The Grande Inter will forever remain in history. Now we hope to best honor these quarterfinals”. “Otamendi won’t be there in the first leg, it will be an important loss for them. He proved it at the World Cup, he has great character and experience – Zanetti said again – He can be an advantage for us but we have to be careful and very concentrated on the rest of the team. They have so much quality and players that they can invent play. We’re playing it, we’ll prepare it in the best possible way.”

