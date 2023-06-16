Chance as a success factor: How chance can be used for your startup

Finding the brilliant business idea or the right investor – a successful startup is often the result of many coincidences. Getty Images / Tara Moore

Professor Christian Busch teaches at New York University and the London School of Economics. He is the author of “Success Factor Coincidence” (Murmann, 2023).

When Rafe Offer, Rocky Start and Dave Alexander were at the indie rock band Friendly Fires concert, they were annoyed by the crowd around them who constantly talked during the concert. The realization of the three: the times when concertgoers concentrate completely on the music are over. And so in 2009 they decided to organize a private concert in Rocky’s living room in north London, where Dave performed his songs to a small, hand-picked audience. They replicated the living room experience in other parts of London, as well as in Paris, New York and other cities, receiving inquiries from people around the world wanting to host similar events. Sofar Sounds (an acronym for “Songs from a Room”) was born. Since then, Sofar Sounds has hosted thousands of private in-home concerts in more than 400 cities around the world, partnering with the likes of Airbnb and the Virgin Group.

Mere coincidence? Not at all. It was Serendipity (English: Serendipity), “active happiness”. It is not “blind luck” like being born in a sheltered environment, but an active process to which our own actions contribute. Our reaction to unexpected moments determines what happens by chance. As with Sofar Sounds, where an apparently accidental realization at a music concert became a globally operating startup. Recent research shows that what many of the world‘s most successful entrepreneurs have in common is that they capitalize on unexpected events. It is crucial, on the one hand, to recognize these situations and, on the other hand, to create a climate in which serendipity is only possible. What options do entrepreneurs have to increase this serendipity quotient?

1. Use random hook

Serendipity hooks help find interesting overlaps. The aim is to create subtly thematically exciting points of contact in discussions or meetings. For example, a successful entrepreneur at conferences always answers the question “What do you do for a living?” Gaming-Startup but he’s currently passionate about black holes and the Metaverse. At a conference, he met someone who shared his enthusiasm for black holes. The two talked for over an hour – and the other person closed the conversation with an offer: “Man, you’re great, is there anything I can do to help?”

The gaming entrepreneur replied that he was currently looking for investors. Coincidentally, the interlocutor turned out to be an investor, who then took care of some introductions to other investors. The initial “hook” had led to a meaningful relationship (and later opportunities). Hooks allow others to find common ground – which in turn increases the likelihood of “accidental connections”. Warren Buffett’s statement that he “invests in people, not products” illustrates the importance of these connections. It’s easier to tick these boxes if we think about what those boxes might be beforehand – for example, that we are currently looking to expand our startup to Poland, or are curious to learn more about the Metaverse.

2. Ask more open questions