Chancellor Angela Merkel opens Gamescom 2017

Chancellor Angela Merkel opens Gamescom 2017

Mee exhibitors, more space and more and more international: The computer games fair Gamescom is starting its next edition with the best of omens. From next Tuesday, Cologne will once again be transformed into a large playground. With an extensive supporting program and events scattered across the city, everything revolves around gaming on the console, PC or smartphone under the motto “Simply play together” until Saturday. Canada is this year’s partner country.

Around 900 exhibitors from more than 50 countries will present their highlights in Cologne – including many game titles that gamers from Germany can play for the first time. The organizers – the industry association BIU and Koelnmesse – are putting technical innovations such as virtual reality and eSports, which is currently booming in Germany, in the limelight as important trends this year. No other sport has developed from a niche into a mass phenomenon in such a short time, says Felix Falk, Managing Director of the BIU.

It could be exciting what will be seen in Cologne in terms of virtual reality. Most recently, market observers had identified a significant cooling off in interest among users. But the games industry is seen as a driver of innovation. It also serves as a signal to other industries as to how the technology will establish itself in the future.





World of Warcraft Warlock Cosplayer was featured at Gamescom last year.
So far, Sony in particular has been ahead of the game among gamers with the Playstation VR, which takes users into virtual worlds via Sony’s console. The Japanese company has sold around a million headsets to date. HTC should also have news in Cologne with them. The HTC Vive belongs to the upper class of VR devices, which, however, require a very powerful computer.

