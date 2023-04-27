Chancellor Scholz sees the sale of the Viessmann heating division as fundamentally positive

The federal government welcomes the Hessian company Viessmann’s plan to sell its heat pump division to the USA. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit speaks of “good news “. Federal Economics Minister Habeck, on the other hand, announced that he wanted to investigate the sale.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The Hessian heating manufacturer Viessmann is selling its air conditioning division, including the lucrative heat pumps, to US competitor Carrier Global. In return, the remaining Viessmann Group takes over a block of shares and becomes one of the largest shareholders in the US group.

Dhe federal government sees no setback for Germany as a business location in the sale of the Viessmann air-conditioning division to US competitor Carrier Global. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the example shows that German manufacturers have the know-how for future technologies and are attracting international capital. It is important to ensure that value creation, employment and jobs in Germany are preserved. The Ministry of Economic Affairs will examine the sale accordingly.

Robert Habeck (Greens) himself announced on Wednesday that he wanted to examine the sale. “We will look at the project as part of the planned test steps and are in talks with the seller and the investor so that the project serves our economy and Germany as a location,” said the Greens politician. A spokesman for Habeck said on Wednesday that, on the contrary, this shows that investments are being made in German know-how. He spoke of an important sector for the energy transition.

The advantages of German energy policy and the profits that would be generated with it should continue to benefit Germany as a business location. German companies in particular have advanced heat pump technology, said Habeck. A spokesman for the Ministry of Economic Affairs also emphasized that the carrier entry was not a setback for Germany as a business location; investments were being made in Germany.

also read Business-In-Poland.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/wirtschaft/energie/mobile245000000/0062502867-ci102l-w120/Economy-And-Business-In-Poland.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”> Business-In-Poland.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/wirtschaft/energie/mobile245000000/0062502867-ci102l-w160/Economy-And-Business-In-Poland.jpg 1.0x”> German high-end industry

The North Hessian company Viessmann announced last night that it would sell its air conditioning division to US competitor Carrier Global. This also includes the lucrative heat pumps. Above all, they are intended to replace oil and gas heating systems in Germany in the longer term.

The deputy CDU chairman Andreas Jung called on the federal government to strengthen Germany as a business location. Jung said in an interview with the television station WELT: “It must make us think that both Vaillant and Viessmann are planning new plants abroad.” As a consequence, Jung demanded: “We have to get faster with planning and approval, we have to get better among skilled workers and the burden of taxes and duties must be reduced. These are political decisions for Germany as a business location.” The Federal Government is required to do this: “If so much is happening here in this heating market, then we have a fundamental interest in value creation taking place in Germany, jobs and value creation. We have to set the course for that.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.