Home » Chanel takes 100% of Friulian Mabi International on the stock exchange
Business

Chanel takes 100% of Friulian Mabi International on the stock exchange

by admin
Chanel takes 100% of Friulian Mabi International on the stock exchange

Chanel, acquired the remaining 40% of the Friulian Mabi International after the first operation of 2019

After almost 45 years of being Italian, the French flag of one of the most important luxury brands flies over the Friulian Mabi International, a famous company producing high quality women’s bags since 1979. Its brilliant founder Mario Biasuttiborn in San Daniele del Friuli in 1949 and new knight of labour, until a few weeks ago, in fact, was the controlling shareholder with 60% divided between a direct 9% and the remaining 51% held by his holding company Mb Investments. Now things have changed and the transalpine giant Chanel who had acquired 40% of it in 2019, recently became 100% owner, having therefore acquired his entire share from Biasutti.

READ ALSO: Gabriele Moratti, budget in the red for Stella Holding: million losses in ’22

Thus the entrepreneur left the position of sole director and a board of directors chaired by was appointed Bruno Pavlovskypresident of the fashion sector of the French brand, and composed of Jacques Chenain, Didier Bonnin e Pauline de Bertrand, all managers of the group. The price of the transaction is not known but certainly Chanel must have disconnected for Biasutti a check for a few million euros because the company is coming off years of strong growth as also demonstrated by the 2022 financial statements. In fact, the financial year closed with revenues of 177 million euros compared to 103.7 million in 2021, with a profit jumped year on year from 21.2 to 39.3 million and a net worth of almost 160 million.

See also  China Unicom: Net profit in the first quarter was 2.031 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 20% - Teller Report

READ ALSO: Elkann is not doing well: profits more than halved for Lol boats

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

National Bureau of Statistics Reports Continued Growth in...

A stock trader’s biggest mistake and what he...

Sam’s Club Launches Unique Sale with Discounts on...

U.S. Manufacturing Activity Shows Signs of Recovery as...

Swiss fashion industry – That’s why online business...

Updated Tesla Model Y debuts in China

Apple Addresses iPhone 15 Overheating Issues in Upcoming...

First signs of “dangerous” fragmentation of world trade

Volkswagen calls super expert Sanjay Lal for software

Pharmaceutical Sector Continues to Attract Institutional Investors as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy