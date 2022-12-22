Caijing Auto News on December 22, according to official information, Avita 11 has entered Huawei’s flagship store in Beijing on December 18, and will also enter the flagship store in Shenzhen on December 22. In 2023, the presence of Huawei stores will be accelerated. , to further enrich sales channel contacts.

Changan Automobile previously stated that in terms of channel construction, Avita will focus on self-built channels, and will also work with partners to expand more diversified channel models. Huawei stores have already settled in AITO Wenjie and other brand models before. Huawei sources also revealed that this year Huawei will increase the development of offline stores, that is, it will mainly enter Huawei terminal stores, with the “Huawei Authorized Experience Store” The existing form exists, and some stores will be properly remodeled to increase the proportion of car display and sales.

Avita 11 is built on the CHN platform. The whole series is equipped with HI Huawei full-stack smart car solution, Ningde era ternary lithium battery and Huawei DriveOne dual-motor four-wheel drive system. It has a smart cockpit developed based on Huawei HarmonyOS, equipped with Huawei AOS smart Driving operating system, priced from 349,900 yuan.

In terms of battery life, the Avita 11 long-endurance model has a battery capacity of 90kWh and a cruising range (CLTC) of 555 kilometers; the ultra-long-endurance model has a battery capacity of 116kWh and a cruising range (CLTC) of 680 kilometers.