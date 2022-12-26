On December 25, the Changan Automobile Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition and Changan 160th Anniversary Series Activities with the theme of “Innovation Drives Development, Technology Creates the Future” was held at the Changan Automobile Global R&D Center. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua attended the event and witnessed the unveiling of Changan Technology Company.

City leader Chen Mingbo, deputy general manager of China South Industries Group Corporation Zhang Jian, chairman Zhu Huarong and president Wang Jun of Changan Automobile participated.

Based on historical events and cultural relics exhibits, this exhibition of scientific and technological achievements shows Changan’s 160-year history of independent innovation struggle, core technological achievements and future development plans. At present, Changan Automobile is deeply promoting the new energy “Shangri-La” plan and the intelligent “Beidou Tianshu” plan, continuously increasing R&D investment, and moving towards a world-class Chinese brand. During the event, Changan Automobile released the three new energy power systems of “Changan Hydrogen Fuel Cell System”, “Changan Smart Electric iDD” and “Changan Force” for a green future.

Changan Technology Co., Ltd. is a powerful carrier for Changan Automobile to accelerate the improvement of technological innovation capabilities and accelerate the transformation and development of an intelligent and low-carbon travel technology company. According to the plan, Changan will invest 200 billion yuan to build Changan Automobile in the next ten years, and will invest more than 150 billion yuan in the new automobile technology industry chain with Changan technology as the center, build a scientific and technological innovation team with more than 10,000 people, and develop super complete vehicles Intelligent platform, creating intelligent new experience, deploying technology industries such as controllers, forming a new business model, and striving to achieve a scale of 100 billion-level technology industry.

Relevant departments of the city, leaders of Jiangbei District, Yubei District, Banan District, Liangjiang New District, and Changan Automobile participated.