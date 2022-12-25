Changan Deep Blue S7 will be released on December 30th!The estimated price is 250,000-300,000 yuan

Smart travel learned from Changan Deep Blue official that the brand newSUVDeep Blue S7 will open on December 30Guangzhou Auto ShowFirst appearance to the public. The Deep Blue S7 is built on the EPA1 platform and can be regarded as the “SUV” version of the SL03. The overall size is close to that of the Tesla Model Y. It provides pure electric and extended-range power. The extended-range pure electric battery life is 160km. The price of the new car is expected to be between 250,000 and 300,000 yuan, and it will compete with Tesla Model Y, BYD Tang EV, and Wenjie M5 after it goes on the market.

Pure electric version

Extended range

The dark blue S7 adopts a closed grille, the side of the car is a slip-back design, equipped with hidden door handles, and a black decorative strip is added to the C-pillar to present a floating effect. The rear spoiler and high-mounted brake lights are integrated, the lower part is equipped with a through light group, and the bumper is decorated with a diffuser.

SL03 interior

The pure electric version of the Deep Blue S7 is equipped with a rear-mounted single motor with a maximum power of 190kW and a peak torque of 320N m. The range-extended version is equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 70kW and a motor with a maximum power of 175kW. It is equipped with a battery pack with a capacity of 31.73kWh, and its fuel consumption is 5.7L/100km.

The interior design of the dark blue SL03 has caused a lot of controversy, including the weird shape of the steering wheel, the crappy front cup holder of the central armrest box, the lack of a sense of class in the center control panel and the passenger glove box that can only be opened interactively by the car and the machine.The official has promised that in paragraph 2car modelImproved on Deep Blue S7.