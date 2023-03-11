On March 10, the driving sight fromChangan MazdaOfficially informed that theCX-50The official interior image is released for the first time, and the design introduces the original shape of the overseas version, fully displaying the simple hard-core style and exquisite sense of quality at the design level. The appearance of Changan Mazda CX-50 will be officially released at the Guangzhou Auto Show in 2022, and it will be built on the front platform.The new car will officially roll off the assembly line on March 16 and start small orders, and it will be launched around May.









In terms of interior, Changan Mazda CX-50 still follows Mazda’s consistent simple design style. The floating central control panel is still designed in the traditional position. The instrument is a combination of mechanic and LCD screen. The interior also continues the physical buttons. , easy to operate, in line with its consistent concept of focusing on driving experience.









Changan Mazda CX-50 seats are covered with brown leather, provide seat heating, charging interface and other functions, optimize the storage space in the car to better meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, and the rear seats are also equipped with The seat heating function is added, which is very considerate.





In terms of power, Changan Mazda CX-50 will be listed in advanceVehicles powered by conventional fuelthe engine displacements are 2.0L and 2.5L respectively, of which the 2.5L engine will integrate intelligent variable cylinder technology to optimize fuel consumption performance. The declaration information shows that its fuel consumption is 7.35L/100km, and the new car will launch a 2.5L HEV in the Chinese market. Gasoline-electric hybrid system for consumers to choose.

