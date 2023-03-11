Introduction: On March 10, the interior design of Changan Mazda CX-50 was exposed for the first time. The interior premiere was connected with the chief designer of Mazda Design Headquarters, the North American market design expert, and the owner of Mazda’s flagship SUV CX-9/CX-50/BT50. The designer, Eiji Kimoto and other related designers and experts shared the design results and experience with everyone. Prior to this, the appearance of Changan Mazda CX-50 has been unveiled at the 2022 Guangzhou Auto Show, and the appearance of the interior this time also allows everyone to have a more comprehensive understanding of the overall design of the new car. It is reported that the new car will officially roll off the assembly line and start booking on March 16, and it is planned to be launched around May this year. Next, let’s take a look at the interior design of Changan Mazda CX-50.

The overall effect of the interior design of Changan Mazda CX-50 is to use horizontally extending parallel lines to design the cockpit space, and the ventilation grille is designed in the center of the cockpit, perpendicular to these horizontal lines. The center console extends to the front and rear of the cockpit in a clean, straight line, reminiscent of a clean architectural structure.

In the choice of interior materials, the center material of the Changan Mazda CX-50 leather seat is embellished with high-gloss, excellent tactile cordovan blended leather material, with rough yet delicate “X” CROSS symmetrical stitching The decoration increases the off-road atmosphere of the SUV, and also fits the design concept of the model’s outdoor functionality. At the same time, the parachute material with a sense of technology and functionality is used in the junction area of ​​​​the side of the seat to create a unique seat edge trim.

In terms of the air conditioning system, the original main driver’s waist air vent (heating) can effectively take care of the driver’s waist and abdomen; and all models are equipped with rear air vents as standard. In terms of interior color matching, the new car will provide retro noble terracotta and black interior style options. The dark-toned Terracotta is used as the color of the seat shell; the interior design maintains a sense of sophistication and outdoor functions in the visual changes from far to near through the coordination of rich materials and textures and tones.

The design of Changan Mazda CX-50’s driving position follows the concept of Mazda’s seventh-generation model platform. It can ensure that drivers of various body types (height 150cm-190cm) have a comfortable driving experience. Even smaller drivers can easily use the pedals without having to stretch out and push down on the seat.

Changan Mazda CX-50 is equipped with a full set of BOSE audio, with 12 high-performance speakers, and measures such as body sealing and sound absorption and insulation treatment are adopted. The chassis part adopts a larger diameter suspension rubber bush or liquid seal bush to improve The vibration isolation performance of the vehicle chassis is improved, and the unique body vibration reduction technology is continued to be used: the body-in-white is equipped with shock-absorbing rubber and rigid rubber, and dynamic shock absorber technology is used in key parts to convert the energy generated by the vibration of the body into heat energy for consumption. , thereby minimizing the low-frequency structural vibration of the car body and having excellent NVH performance, providing a quieter and more comfortable interior environment. Even at high speeds, interior noise is well controlled.

All new cars come standard with the third-generation Mazda Yuelian system, which supports OTA air upgrades. The third-generation Yuelian system makes Changan Mazda CX-50 Mazda’s first 100% 4G-connected model with Internet ecological functions. And the Yuelian system has implemented exclusive upgrades, adopting the Android system and multi-window interface operation mode for the first time, and supporting command switches and touch screen operations at the same time, catering to the usage habits and preferences of domestic users.

Although the central control display of Changan Mazda CX-50 adopts a touch screen, the physical buttons and knobs of the central console are still retained, which can realize “blind operation” while driving, which is very commendable!

Changan Mazda CX-50 has a body width of 1920mm, a body length of 4785mm, and a wheelbase of 2815mm, which also brings a relatively spacious interior space.

In terms of trunk space, the trunk volume reaches 435L; and the backrests of the second row of seats can be folded down to load large-capacity and longer items; the trunk is equipped with a luggage hook, which can effectively prevent items from being damaged during outdoor driving. Shake (convenient to carry soup and water). In terms of details, a special trunk spacer is made for the on-board tools at the trunk, so that each tool has a card slot to fix it, the whole is unconventional and will not produce abnormal noise due to mutual collision. And the new car is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, with a horizontal lighting width of 767 mm, making the overhead area more transparent.

Changan Mazda CX-50 appearance review (picture):

I won’t go into details about the appearance of the new car here. Interested friends may wish to read our previous related reports: Changan Mazda CX-50 unveiled.

Summary: Today, when new energy vehicles are popular, fuel vehicles are particularly challenged. Relying on its insistence on fuel vehicles and naturally aspirated engines, Mazda has actually blazed its own path. Perhaps differentiated products can attract more attention from consumers, and the next price is what we are most looking forward to and the key factor that will affect the future of Changan Mazda CX-50 models. We will also continue to pay attention to new car trends and bring you first-hand new car information.