Sina Auto News On December 25, at the Changan Automobile Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition and Changan 160th Anniversary Series of Activities, Changan Automobile Chairman Zhu Huarong released the three new energy power systems of Changan Hydrogen Fuel Cell System, Changan Smart Electric iDD, and Changan Force , At the same time announced the establishment of “Changan Technology Company”, and said that in the next ten years, Changan will invest a total of 200 billion to build Changan Automobile. Form a new business model of “co-creation by users, win-win by employees, and co-construction by partners”, and realize a technology industry scale of 100 billion.

Release of three major new energy sources

At the moment when new energy technology routes are flourishing, mileage anxiety, energy replenishment efficiency, and battery safety are still the most concerned issues for users. Relying on its own years of technical accumulation, Changan Automobile released three new energy sources: Changan hydrogen fuel cell system, Changan Smart Electric iDD, and Changan Force.

(1) Hydrogen fuel cell system

Changan Automobile successfully built the first mass-produced self-owned car in China-hydrogen fuel cell system. The first water-gas opposite-side stack design in China reduces the length of the pipeline bundle by 20%, and innovatively solves the contradiction between “small volume” and “high power”. The self-developed full-variable decoupling high-precision control technology improves the hydrogen-to-electricity conversion efficiency by 62%, the hydrogen consumption per 100 kilometers is 0.65kg, and the energy is replenished in 3 minutes. The Deep Blue SL03 (configuration|inquiry) equipped with Changan’s hydrogen fuel cell system is China‘s first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell car.

(2) Changan Smart Electric iDD

With high-efficiency power, IHS hybrid platform, strong power, 0-100km/h acceleration can reach 6.55S; with high intelligent electronic control, intelligent energy system management, comprehensive fuel consumption is only 1.59L/100km, comprehensive battery life can reach 1200km, 30.74 Kwh ultra-large capacity battery, advanced algorithm at the same time, supports multi-core parallelism, and intelligent switching of multiple working modes.

It also has a high-energy battery, a smart battery temperature control system, an IP68 high-strength protective battery, and a 24-hour uninterrupted battery safety monitoring system. Risk monitoring can also be realized after the vehicle is powered off; it has super temperature adaptability, -35 °C to 55°C is safe and suitable for mixing; can enjoy 6.6kw AC and DC dual fast charging, supports 220V home charging function, and AC is fully charged for at least 4 hours.

Changan Zhidian iDD has been applied to popular products such as UNI-K (configuration|inquiry), UNI-V, Auchan Z6, and will be carried on 6 products including CS75PLUS and CS55PLUS in the future.

(3) Changan Force

The efficiency of the original force first comes from the original force super-collector drive. It adopts the industry’s first micro-nucleus high-frequency pulse heating technology, which realizes that the temperature of the battery can increase by 4°C per minute under the extreme environment of -30°C. The power performance is increased by 50%, and the charging time is shortened by 15%.

With the support of non-inductive NVH technology, the range extender can be started without induction and runs silently. Under the control of intelligent energy management, it is a new choice that Changan Automobile provides to users to keep the battery in the best state of charge at all times and finally achieve a super-long mileage of 1200km.

The original force technology has been installed on the deep blue SL03, and will be carried on many models such as the deep blue S7 in the future.

In order to accelerate the improvement of technological innovation capabilities and transform into a technology company, Chairman Zhu Huarong announced the inauguration of Changan Technology Company at the opening ceremony. In the next ten years, a total investment of 200 billion yuan will be invested in building Changan Automobile. With Changan Technology Company as the center, a total investment of over 150 billion yuan will be invested in the new automobile technology industry chain to build a technological innovation team with more than 10,000 people and develop a super smart vehicle platform. , to create a new intelligent experience, deploy controllers and other technology industries, form a new business model of “user co-creation, employee win-win, and partner co-construction”, and realize a technology industry scale of 100 billion.

In addition, Changan Automobile will unswervingly promote the third entrepreneurship – innovation and entrepreneurship plan, further promote the new energy “Shangri-La” plan and the intelligent “Beidou Tianshu” plan, and make every effort to make breakthroughs in intelligent low-carbon core technologies. Accelerate the research and application of a new generation of batteries, develop “eight-in-one” super-collector drives, build a new generation of electrical and electronic architecture, break through the key core technologies of intelligent driving, accelerate the development and application of automotive chips, and solve the “stuck neck” problem.

At present, Changan Automobile has achieved a cumulative production and sales of 23.2 million vehicles from zero to the present, and will further reconstruct the brand structure and accelerate the launch of new products. It is committed to making Changan Automobile a new label of “smart electric vehicles”, deeply building the image of the young technology of the dark blue brand, and strengthening the emotional smart label of Avita. By 2025, Changan Automobile will launch more than 30 new products one after another, and strive to provide users with a product experience that exceeds expectations. At the same time, continue to carry out comprehensive and in-depth cooperation with Huawei, Tencent, Bosch, Ningde Times and other excellent partners in the fields of new energy and intelligence, and create “new cars” and win-win “new ecology” with everyone.

By 2030, the Group will achieve 5 million overall sales, of which 3.5 million will be sold under the Changan brand, making it one of the top ten auto companies in the world in terms of sales volume, 2.1 million new energy vehicles, accounting for 60% of the total, and 1.05 million overseas sales. vehicles, accounting for 30%.

