[New car pre-sale]On February 11, at the Changan Auto Smart Electric Night event, both Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD and Changan UNI-K Smart Electric iDD officially opened pre-sales, among which Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD As the first model launched, there are 2 models to choose from, and the pre-sale price is 144,900 to 159,900 yuan; while Changan UNI-K Smart Electric iDD is a new model, there are 4 models to choose from, and the pre-sale price is 18.79-159,900 yuan. 215,900 yuan. In terms of power, the two new cars are equipped with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of a 1.5T engine + electric motor, and both have a comprehensive endurance performance of more than 1,000 kilometers.

Pre-sale information of Changan UNI-V Smart iDD Model price (10,000 yuan) Zhiqu type 14.49 Smart cool type 15.99 China Auto Consumer Network tabulation Changan UNI-K Smart electric iDD pre-sale information Model price (10,000 yuan) Smart enjoyment type 18.79 Smart fun type 19.49 Smart collar type 20.79 Smart cool type 21.59 China Automobile Consumer Network Tabulation

In addition, it is worth mentioning that during the pre-sale period, users who order UNI-V smart electric iDD can enjoy super-saving rejuvenation gifts, super-exclusive gifts, super-smart interconnection gifts, super-sensing optional gifts, super-powerless There are five major gifts in total; users who order UNI-K Smart Electric iDD can enjoy a total of four major gifts: Smart Electric Renewal Gift, Smart Electric Exclusive Gift, Smart Electric Worry-Free Gift, and Smart Electric Interconnection Gift. Two models They have given the greatest sincerity in terms of financial policies, subsidies for additional purchases and purchases, and car rights and interests, ensuring that users have no worries about buying and using cars!