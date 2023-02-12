Home Business Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD/UNI-K Smart Electric iDD is here, pre-sale starts from 144,900! _Car Buying Guide_Car_China Gold Online
Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD/UNI-K Smart Electric iDD is here, pre-sale starts from 144,900!

Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD/UNI-K Smart Electric iDD is here, pre-sale starts from 144,900! _Car Buying Guide_Car_China Gold Online

[New car pre-sale]On February 11, at the Changan Auto Smart Electric Night event, both Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD and Changan UNI-K Smart Electric iDD officially opened pre-sales, among which Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD As the first model launched, there are 2 models to choose from, and the pre-sale price is 144,900 to 159,900 yuan; while Changan UNI-K Smart Electric iDD is a new model, there are 4 models to choose from, and the pre-sale price is 18.79-159,900 yuan. 215,900 yuan. In terms of power, the two new cars are equipped with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of a 1.5T engine + electric motor, and both have a comprehensive endurance performance of more than 1,000 kilometers.

Pre-sale information of Changan UNI-V Smart iDD Model price (10,000 yuan) Zhiqu type 14.49 Smart cool type 15.99 China Auto Consumer Network tabulation Changan UNI-K Smart electric iDD pre-sale information Model price (10,000 yuan) Smart enjoyment type 18.79 Smart fun type 19.49 Smart collar type 20.79 Smart cool type 21.59 China Automobile Consumer Network Tabulation

In addition, it is worth mentioning that during the pre-sale period, users who order UNI-V smart electric iDD can enjoy super-saving rejuvenation gifts, super-exclusive gifts, super-smart interconnection gifts, super-sensing optional gifts, super-powerless There are five major gifts in total; users who order UNI-K Smart Electric iDD can enjoy a total of four major gifts: Smart Electric Renewal Gift, Smart Electric Exclusive Gift, Smart Electric Worry-Free Gift, and Smart Electric Interconnection Gift. Two models They have given the greatest sincerity in terms of financial policies, subsidies for additional purchases and purchases, and car rights and interests, ensuring that users have no worries about buying and using cars!

In terms of appearance, Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD continues the design language of the fuel version as a whole. The family-style borderless front face design is very recognizable, and fashionable elements such as hidden door handles, electric tail fins, and through-type tail lights are not absent. Very sporty. The side of the body is still slender, and with the slip-back roof shape, it creates a ready-to-go posture. At the same time, the new car is also “blackened” on details such as the lower surround, exterior rearview mirrors, and rims, which is in line with the needs of young consumers for car purchases.

technology, and the double flat bottom design with electronic gear lever is also prominent. It has a strong sense of movement. It is worth mentioning that the interior of the new car has added a new color scheme of inductive technology blue + dark night meteorite gray, which is exclusive to the hybrid version. Technology sense.

technology, millisecond-level battery monitoring system, full-temperature-range battery temperature control system, and multiple “thermal safety” protection systems, which can almost eliminate users. Any electricity safety issues that are concerned will give car owners a safer car experience, and this is one of the most concerned issues for consumers today.

