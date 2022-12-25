On December 23, driving sight fromChangan AutomobileOfficials were informed thatIts brand-new B-class sedan Changan Lamore officially debuted and announced its Chinese name. The new car is named Yidaadopts the latest design concept, and the interior cockpit adopts a very technological style. The new car is equipped with a Blue Whale 1.5T engine, and its power parameters are relatively excellent at the same level.





In terms of appearance, Chang’an Yida adopts the structure that Yida was born in Ark, which is the evolutionary carrier of Chang’an’s new car technology strength, and the Ark structure also endows Yida with more outstanding quality. The front grille embellished with L shape brings users a more futuristic visual enjoyment; the main body of the front and rear headlights uses a long light strip and a right-angle cursor element in a virtual space, which makes the eyes of the vehicle look sharper.





At the same time, the Ark architecture also optimizes the aspect ratio and wheel width ratio, making the body design more in line with the future trend of large wheelbase, long front, short front overhang, low vehicle height, and large wheels. The vehicle size of Yida is 4770*1840*1440mm, the wheelbase is 2765mm, and the aspect ratio is only 0.78. In addition, Yida is also equipped with 18-inch large wheels with five-spoke rotating trapezoidal symbol rims, bringing unique technological aesthetics.





In terms of the rear, the new car does not adopt the popular through-type taillight shape, but adopts the traditional style. It is worth noting that the new car is equipped with a carbon fiber rear wing. This shape and material materials have surpassed competitors at the same level, making the visual effect of this car more attractive to young consumers.





In terms of interior, Changan Yida adopts the latest design concept. The suspended center console has a simple design and the long and narrow LCD instrument looks extremely delicate. The vertical LCD screen in the middle is larger.

The car machine system of this car adopts a new generation of full-scene intelligent interactive system, built-in MTK 8666 chip, 8-core CPU, and 2GHZ ultra-high-speed computing frequency.At the same timeXunfei Feiyu 4.0 Ecologynot only has powerful voice control and voice recognition rate, but also has rich and interesting ecological content such as gesture control, in-car photography, and outside light show, and supports OTA upgrades in five major areas of the vehicle.

Yida is also equipped with all-round intelligent care new technology, and is equipped with DMS driver monitoring system and IMS passenger monitoring systemcan realize driver fatigue monitoring, child safety monitoring, driver health detection and other intimate functions.





In terms of power, Changan Yida is equipped with a new generation of Blue Whale NE1.5T high-pressure direct-injection engine with a maximum power of 125kW and a peak torque of 260N m. The airflow movement formed by the channel is closely matched to achieve ultra-high thermal efficiency.

At the same time, the matching Blue Whale new-generation 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission is equipped with a number of innovative technologies for intelligent pre-downshifting, with a comprehensive transmission efficiency as high as 96%, helping Yida to only consume 5.99L/100km of fuel under WLTC conditions.

