Change at the top of Coin, the Italian chain of clothing department stores. On Friday 17 February, the Board of Directors appointed Ugo Turi as the new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Turi’s appointment as managing director follows that of Marco Marchi as chairman, who took over from Giorgio Rossi at the beginning of February. Turi, already a member of Coin’s board of directors, with powers over various company areas, was chosen to lead the company – with speed and sure vision – in the implementation and achievement of the objectives set by the industrial plan, in a moment of great dynamism for the whole the retail world, in which Coin has in any case been able to prove itself a point of reference for all Italians, as demonstrated by the numbers recorded by the company in 2022, which closed with a turnover of 300 million euros, up compared to the 288 million euros of the previous year, a total turnover of approximately 440 million gross of VAT – including revenues from partners with their own cash -, an Ebitda in line with that recorded in 2021, equal to 18.7 million euros, and an expected profit of 20 million, a significant increase.

«I am grateful to the board of directors for the opportunity they have given me, a recognition for me and for all the managers who have believed and invested in Coin – explains Turi -. It will be a great pride to be able to lead a strong team, which I know well in all its potential, and which I am sure will continue to move cohesively and motivated with the aim of further growing the company, helping it to face and implement new challenging projects that we have in mind.” Turi boasts a long career in large organizations such as Montedison and Fininvest.