There is a change at the top of the telecom provider Salt

CEO Pascal Grieder resigns after five years – for personal reasons.

His successor will be former Sunrise manager Massimiliano Nunziata.

Salt announced that Grieder had decided to resign for personal reasons. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to Pascal Grieder,” said Salt’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Marc Furrer, in a communiqué.

From June, Max Nunziata will take over the management of the telecom company. He has held multiple leadership positions across industries and geographies over the past 30 years, Salt wrote. Among other things, he was a member of the Sunrise management board. Most recently, he was CEO of BonusCard, the Cornèr Bank Group’s provider of credit and prepaid cards. Nunziata grew up in Geneva and studied electrical engineering at ETH Zurich, specializing in telecommunications.

Pascal Grieder, at the Salt headquarters in Renens VD (01/11/2019)

KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler

Grieder's successor will be Max Nunziata. He used to work for Sunrise. (Image: November 2014)

KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza



CFO Franck Bernard will lead the company ad interim until Nunziata takes up his post. Grieder will work closely with Bernard and Nunziata to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.



