Ulrich Ermel succeeds Bernhard Staller on the management board of Distec

Distec GmbH, one of the leading German specialists for industrial TFT flat panel displays, embedded products and system solutions, announced that there has been a change in the management: Bernhard Staller is going into his well-deserved retirement. On March 1, 2023, Ulrich Ermel has taken over the position of Managing Director. As an electrical engineer (FH) and graduate engineer, he has extensive management and leadership skills as well as expertise in the areas of power supplies and embedded systems. He brings a broad range of competencies from distribution and production to the development of complete solutions.

Mr. Matthias Keller will continue to serve on the management board, so that a dual leadership will still be available for business partners and customers. „I am very pleased to welcome Ulrich Ermel as my new Managing Director colleague,“ explained Matthias Keller. „His many years of experience and broad knowledge of our industry will undoubtedly make a valuable contribution to our continued success. With his dual role as both Managing Director of Distec GmbH and COO of our parent company, FORTEC Elektronik AG, he will help to implement our common strategy and vision and further drive the growth of our company. We wish Mr. Staller all the best for his future and thank him sincerely for his many years of commitment.“

Ulrich Ermel welcomes the new tasks: „I am pleased to be able to accompany the transformation together with all Distec colleagues and to continuously support our customers with technological excellence and a lot of passion. With innovative products, such as the „unbreakable“ BLO-Line and new ways in product marketing (Distec Short Films), we are optimistic about the year 2023. The positive, collegial, and pragmatic company culture at Fortec AG and all affiliated companies inspires me. Another highlight for me is the close collaboration with my colleague Matthias Keller, with whom I can finally work personally after years in the industry.“

