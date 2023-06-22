Economy Change of course in monetary policy

The Turkish central bank raises the key interest rate extremely sharply – from 8.5 to 15.0 percent

Turkey’s currency has been under pressure for years.

Immediately before the runoff election for the Turkish presidency, the Turkish central bank had not raised its interest rates despite high inflation. Now she is following suit and raising the key interest rate to 15.0 percent.

The Turkish central bank is changing course in monetary policy under new leadership due to persistently high inflation and currency turbulence. The central bank announced on Thursday that the key interest rate would be raised from 8.5 to 15.0 percent under the leadership of its new boss Hafize Gaye Erkan. Economists polled by Reuters had even expected a larger step up to 21.0 percent.

The central bank had lowered its key interest rate from 19 percent in 2021 to 8.5 percent so far – even though the inflation rate had reached a 24-year high of 85.5 percent last October. Western central banks such as the American Fed and the ECB, on the other hand, fight inflation with higher interest rates.

After his re-election a few weeks ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled a change in his controversial monetary and financial policies. His newly appointed finance minister Mehmet Simsek will take swift steps with the central bank, Erdogan recently said: “Following our finance minister’s considerations, we have accepted that he will take swift action in consultation with the central bank.”

Erdogan has described himself as a “interest enemy”. After his re-election, however, he heralded the transition to a stricter interest rate policy with Simsek and the new head of the central bank, Erkan, who was trained in the USA. Erdogan said he was determined to push inflation down into the single digits from around 40 percent at the moment. However, he will stick to his policy of “low inflation and low interest rates”.

The current interest rate policy has triggered a currency crisis. The national currency, the lira, lost 44 percent in value in 2021 and another 30 percent in 2022. This exacerbates the inflation problem because the country, which is poor in raw materials, purchases many goods from abroad and has to pay for them in foreign currency. The authorities have therefore tapped into the central bank’s reserves to stabilize the currency. Still, the lira has already fallen about 20 percent this year.

British central bank raises key interest rate sharply to 5.0 percent

The Bank of England (BoE) also accelerated the pace of combating inflation and surprisingly increased the key interest rate sharply. The currency watchdogs around BoE boss Andrew Bailey raised the key monetary policy rate by half a point to 5.0 percent on Thursday. Economists surveyed by the Reuters news agency had only expected an increase of a quarter point.

It was the 13th step up the interest rate ladder in a row. The central bank has been trying to curb the alarmingly high inflation on the island for a good year and a half. With moderate success: the inflation rate has surprisingly remained at 8.7 percent, the highest value among the large western industrialized countries.

Fed Chairman Bailey recently warned that bringing inflation under control is likely to take much longer than expected. The so-called core inflation rate – which excludes fluctuating energy, food and tobacco prices – even rose in May: it climbed to 7.1 percent after falling to 6.8 percent in April.

