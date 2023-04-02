Home Business Changes in April: taxes, wages and the 49-euro ticket
Changes in April: taxes, wages and the 49-euro ticket

April will be a bitter month for die-hard ice tea fans. Because the food company Nestlé has announced that it will take its classic “Nestea” off the market. Reasons are the reduced market share to just over one percent and a change in strategy that the group wants to make.

For those who are not so much into sweetened soft drinks, there is rather good news in the new month: some standard wages will rise, tax breaks are on the horizon and the 49-euro ticket is in the starting blocks.

Collective wages are increasing in several employment groups

Good news for all those who work as a painter’s assistant in a paint shop. After the trainees in the industry received a wage increase in January, it is now the turn of the lower wage classes: 12.50 euros per hour for helpers. Apprentices also get more money in some places. Unskilled workers then earn at least 14.50 euros per hour.

But temporary workers and employees in the main construction trade will also get more money from April. Temporary workers are then entitled to an hourly wage of at least 13 euros. And in the construction industry, wages are rising. For scaffolders, road builders or roofers there is a two percent increase in wages in the western federal states and 2.7 percent in the eastern federal states.

They are also entitled to EUR 1,000 in inflation compensation. In addition, there is the regulation that there is compensation for the way to work. The amount depends on the number of kilometers driven to the construction site.

Tax relief for employees

The relief packages from the traffic light coalition will continue to take effect in April. On the one hand, the employee lump sum will be increased. In other words, the sum that is ‘flat-rate exempt’ from wage taxation, so to speak. It increases by 30 euros to 1,230 euros.

In addition, the relief contribution for single parents, which has risen to EUR 4,260, is to be applied to wage tax deductions from April. So far it was a good 4,000 euros. From the second child, who only lives with one parent and is brought up by him or her, the allowance increases by 240 euros.

Donate blood: Discrimination ended

For a long time, some people were not allowed to donate blood if they had sex with “a new or more than one sexual partner” within the past four months – namely homosexual men. This rule does not apply to heterosexual people.

The blood donation restrictions for homosexuals date back to the time of the AIDS crisis. This was due to the concern that gay men were particularly at risk of passing on the virus by donating blood. This discrimination should end in April – for everyone. The guidelines of the German Medical Association were changed accordingly at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, sexuality and gender are no longer exclusion criteria for donating blood. The risk behavior of the donors should now be decisive.

The new regulation states that a donation may in future be rejected “only on the basis of the respective individual sexual behavior of the person willing to donate”. Anyone who, according to their self-declaration, has particularly frequently changing sexual partners can be excluded from the donation.

What else will be important in April

With information from AFP

