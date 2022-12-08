Home Business Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Air China (00753) rose by more than 5%, leading aviation stocks to enter a new stage of epidemic prevention and demand for Spring Festival travel may rebound significantly | Hong Kong stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Air China (00753) rose by more than 5%, leading aviation stocks to enter a new stage of epidemic prevention and demand for Spring Festival travel may rebound significantly | Hong Kong stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Air China (00753) rose by more than 5%, leading aviation stocks to enter a new stage of epidemic prevention and demand for Spring Festival travel may rebound significantly | Hong Kong stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Aviation stocks continued to rise in early trading. As of press time,Air China(00753) rose 4.7% to HK$6.9; China Southern Airlines (01055) rose 4.17% to HK$5;Cathay Pacific(00293) rose 3.79% to HK$8.48; China Eastern Airlines (00670) rose 3.13% to HK$3.3.

CITIC SecuritiesThe research report pointed out that epidemic prevention has entered a new stage. Nucleic acid and health codes will no longer be checked or the willingness to travel locally and across regions will be significantly increased. Compared with overseas countries, it is expected that after a short-term travel psychological construction period, the domestic travel market is expected to become normalized.

According to data from Ctrip, after the announcement of the policy, the search volume for air tickets surged by 160%. The demand for Spring Festival travel in 2023 may rebound significantly. By the end of the year, the number of international flights is expected to recover to 10% of the same period in 2019. The summer and autumn seasons in 2023 may further increase. Domestic and foreign demand is expected to resonate next year.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Piazza Affari dates back to the end of the eighth, still a bad day for Unicredit and TIM

You may also like

Gold trading reminder: U.S. bond yields continue to...

Euro: GDP in the third quarter at +0.3%...

The operating rate continues to rise, and soybean...

ECB: perceived inflation rises to 9.9% in October

Adobe cuts 100 jobs mainly in sales

Methanol valuation will usher in repair | Methanol_Sina...

Cariplo: Fosti renews its trust in Intesa Sanpaolo...

Microsoft and Nintendo reached a 10-year agreement to...

ESG Hypocrisy: Investor Bluebell Demands Head of BlackRock...

OpenAI’s strongest dialogue model ChatGPT: users have exceeded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy