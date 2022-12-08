Aviation stocks continued to rise in early trading. As of press time,Air China(00753) rose 4.7% to HK$6.9; China Southern Airlines (01055) rose 4.17% to HK$5;Cathay Pacific(00293) rose 3.79% to HK$8.48; China Eastern Airlines (00670) rose 3.13% to HK$3.3.

CITIC SecuritiesThe research report pointed out that epidemic prevention has entered a new stage. Nucleic acid and health codes will no longer be checked or the willingness to travel locally and across regions will be significantly increased. Compared with overseas countries, it is expected that after a short-term travel psychological construction period, the domestic travel market is expected to become normalized.

According to data from Ctrip, after the announcement of the policy, the search volume for air tickets surged by 160%. The demand for Spring Festival travel in 2023 may rebound significantly. By the end of the year, the number of international flights is expected to recover to 10% of the same period in 2019. The summer and autumn seasons in 2023 may further increase. Domestic and foreign demand is expected to resonate next year.

