Home Business Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Coal stocks bucked the market and rose Yankuang Energy (01171) rose by more than 3%, short-term supply of coal production capacity was tight | Hong Kong stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Coal stocks bucked the market and rose Yankuang Energy (01171) rose by more than 3%, short-term supply of coal production capacity was tight | Hong Kong stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Coal stocks bucked the market and rose Yankuang Energy (01171) rose by more than 3%, short-term supply of coal production capacity was tight | Hong Kong stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Coal stocks bucked the trend and rose. As of press time,SouthGobi-S(01878) rose 7.69% to HK$0.98; Mongolian Coking Coal (00975) rose 3.38% to HK$3.36;Yankuang Energy(01171) rose 2.47% to HK$24.85;China Coal Energy(01898) rose 1.43% to HK$6.38.

On the news, according to the data from the Coal Resources Network, as of February 24, the price of main coking coal in Jingtang Port was 2,500 yuan/ton, which was flat week-on-week; in terms of origin, Shanxi low-sulfur rose 30 yuan/ton week-on-week, Changzhi PCI coal Week-on-week rose 100 yuan / ton.

Minsheng Securities pointed out that due to the impact of the Inner Mongolia incident, local safety inspections of coal mines have become stricter, and the expectation of tightening supply in production areas will increase. On the demand side, due to the continued improvement in finished product performance, steel mills just need to increase, and with the traditional peak season of demand coming, the market is expected to further heat up.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Confcommercio urges the postponement. The Municipality does not battle with Rai

You may also like

War in Ukraine, NATO and European defence

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated and fell,...

Demand is expected to rise further, rebar prices...

Musk’s Twitter Cuts Jobs Again, Seeks Deep Cost...

Jiangnan U2 is officially on the market, priced...

Intensive reading of Buffett’s shortest shareholder letter in...

Analyst: Apple’s service business is “cyclically” slowing down,...

To cut costs, Twitter has laid off at...

Yang Tao: Data and talents are two important...

Has the price of yellow feather chicken entered...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy