Coal stocks bucked the trend and rose. As of press time,SouthGobi-S(01878) rose 7.69% to HK$0.98; Mongolian Coking Coal (00975) rose 3.38% to HK$3.36;Yankuang Energy(01171) rose 2.47% to HK$24.85;China Coal Energy(01898) rose 1.43% to HK$6.38.

On the news, according to the data from the Coal Resources Network, as of February 24, the price of main coking coal in Jingtang Port was 2,500 yuan/ton, which was flat week-on-week; in terms of origin, Shanxi low-sulfur rose 30 yuan/ton week-on-week, Changzhi PCI coal Week-on-week rose 100 yuan / ton.

Minsheng Securities pointed out that due to the impact of the Inner Mongolia incident, local safety inspections of coal mines have become stricter, and the expectation of tightening supply in production areas will increase. On the demand side, due to the continued improvement in finished product performance, steel mills just need to increase, and with the traditional peak season of demand coming, the market is expected to further heat up.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!