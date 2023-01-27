Mainland property stocks continued to rise in early trading. As of press time,LVGEM China Real Estate(00095) rose 7.63% to HK$1.41;country garden(02007) rose 5.57% to HK$3.22;Logan Group(03380) rose 4.11% to HK$1.52;Longfor Group(00960) rose 3.51% to HK$28;Powerlong Real Estate(01238) rose 3.8% to HK$1.91.

Everbright SecuritiesAccording to the research report released, the real estate data generally rebounded in December 2022, which may be related to the gradual implementation of loose policies in the real estate industry in the early stage; has improved. At the end of November 22, after the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the refinancing liberalization policy for real estate companies, many real estate companies have submitted refinancing plans. Expect.

Crane predicts that the supply-side reform of real estate companies will come to an end in 2023, and the overall financing environment of enterprises may be further improved under stable credit, and real estate companies should actively seize the financing window period.

