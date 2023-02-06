Home Business Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Mainland real estate stocks continue to fall | Developer sales in January fell by 47% month-on-month; major real estate companies’ performance in 2022 is weak | drop_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Mainland real estate stocks continue to fall | Developer sales in January fell by 47% month-on-month; major real estate companies’ performance in 2022 is weak | drop_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Mainland real estate stocks continue to fall | Developer sales in January fell by 47% month-on-month; major real estate companies’ performance in 2022 is weak | drop_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Mainland property stocks continued to fall. As of press time, Times China (01233) fell 3.57% to HK$1.35;R&F Properties(02777) fell 3.29% to HK$2.06;Vanke(02202) fell 3.19% to HK$15.18;KWG Group(01813) fell 2.55% to HK$1.91.

BOCOM InternationalAccording to the research report released, according to the preliminary data of Kerui, the contracted sales of the top 100 developers in China in January decreased by 47.4%/31.7% to RMB 399.4 billion, due to the early Spring Festival holiday this year and the lack of new projects in major cities. sell. BoCom expects sales in February to improve against a low base, but a substantial recovery still awaits the restoration of homebuyer confidence.

The bank stated that A-share listed developers announced their performance forecasts for fiscal year 2022, and the performance of most major developers has deteriorated, mainly due to the decline in revenue. As many developers’ FY22 results are expected to deteriorate, the bank advises investors to continue to focus on SOE developers with better earnings quality.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Hong Kong Stocks Lunch Commentary: Hang Seng Index Returns to Above 24,000, Hang Seng Technology Index Soars Nearly 4% – yqqlm

You may also like

Resolution 21 of 02/01/2023 – Procurement program of...

High employment down Wall Street. Low start

Regional elections polls (prohibited), rumors: parties that hope,...

Zhang Jilin, vice chairman of China Nonferrous Metal...

Milan, from Pioli on fire to Pioli in...

Tokyo stock exchange positive exception in Asia, Hong...

European funds: Italy wants to review priorities

Enel extends exclusive period for negotiations with Greek...

“The night he took me to dinner at...

“Mechanical Mao” presents a generous gift!Luchang Technology intends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy