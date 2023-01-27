Some Hong Kong retail stocks rose. As of press time,Luk Fook Group(00590) rose 3.55% to HK$27.7;Chow Sang Sang(00116) rose 3.13% to HK$12.54;Chow Tai Fook(01929) rose 1.63% to HK$17.42;Samsonite(01910) rose 1.3% to HK$23.45.

On the news side, according to media reports, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, Mao Bo, is consulting on who will be responsible for the next year’s “Budget” to be announced next month. , and distribute 1,000 yuan tourist coupons to 1 million overnight tourists to attract tourists to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has previously stated that the preliminary data for visitors to Hong Kong in 2022 is 600,000, an increase of more than 560% year-on-year. Coupons and other measures to further promote the development of tourism. In addition, Hong Kong and the mainland have resumed quarantine-free customs clearance, and a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test certificate is required for customs clearance.

