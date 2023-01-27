Home Business Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Some Hong Kong retail stocks rose on the news that Hong Kong advocates distributing HK$1,000 consumer coupons to overnight tourists | Hong Kong_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Some Hong Kong retail stocks rose. As of press time,Luk Fook Group(00590) rose 3.55% to HK$27.7;Chow Sang Sang(00116) rose 3.13% to HK$12.54;Chow Tai Fook(01929) rose 1.63% to HK$17.42;Samsonite(01910) rose 1.3% to HK$23.45.

On the news side, according to media reports, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, Mao Bo, is consulting on who will be responsible for the next year’s “Budget” to be announced next month. , and distribute 1,000 yuan tourist coupons to 1 million overnight tourists to attract tourists to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has previously stated that the preliminary data for visitors to Hong Kong in 2022 is 600,000, an increase of more than 560% year-on-year. Coupons and other measures to further promote the development of tourism. In addition, Hong Kong and the mainland have resumed quarantine-free customs clearance, and a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test certificate is required for customs clearance.

