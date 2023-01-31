Home Business Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Steel stocks generally fell today Maanshan Iron and Steel (00323) fell more than 6%, Angang Iron and Steel (00347) fell more than 3% | Hong Kong stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Steel stocks generally fell today Maanshan Iron and Steel (00323) fell more than 6%, Angang Iron and Steel (00347) fell more than 3%

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Steel stocks generally fell today Maanshan Iron and Steel (00323) fell more than 6%, Angang Iron and Steel (00347) fell more than 3%

Steel stocks fell today. As of press time,Maanshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.(00323) fell 6.34% to HK$1.92;China Oriental Group(00581) fell 4.19% to HK$1.6;Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.(00347) fell 3.2% to HK$2.42;Chongqing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.(01053) fell 2.15% to HK$0.91.

On the news side, the National Bureau of Statistics stated that in 2022, affected by multiple unexpected factors, combined with a high base in the same period of the previous year, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size fell by 4.0% compared with the previous year. Among them, the profits of the iron and steel, petroleum processing and vaccine manufacturing industries have fallen sharply, and the pull-down effect is more obvious. In addition, a number of listed companies have disclosed their performance in 2022. In the iron and steel industry, Anyang Iron and Steel, Bayi Iron and Steel, Jiuquan Hongxing, etc. all suffered large losses.

