On January 11, affected by the news that the digital renminbi’s payment function without network and electricity was officially launched, A-share digital currency concept stocks rose actively in early trading. As of press time, Chutianlong (003040. ), Hengbao (002104.SZ), Yuxin Technology (300674.SZ), Tianyang Technology (300872.SZ), Tianyu Information (300205.SZ) and other stocks rose.

According to Beijing Business Daily, the payment function of digital renminbi without network and electricity is officially launched. Among some Android mobile phone users, the “payment settings” of the digital renminbi App hard wallet has added a “payment without network and electricity” entry. In addition, the reporter learned that It is understood that this innovative function will be opened to more models and scenarios in an orderly manner.

In addition, the central bank disclosed that the application scenarios of digital renminbi balances in circulation continue to land. According to the data released by the People’s Bank of China: In December 2022, the increase in the scale of social financing will be 1.31 trillion yuan, which is 1.05 trillion yuan less than the same period last year. In addition, starting from this month, “currency in circulation (M0)” includes digital renminbi in circulation. As of the end of December, the balance of digital renminbi in circulation was 13.61 billion yuan. Just in December 2022, the pilot cities of the central bank’s digital RMB App will be expanded to Guangdong, Jiangsu, Hebei, and Sichuan provinces. So far, 26 pilot areas in 17 provinces and cities have been formed.

Essence Securities Research Report: From the perspective of application scenarios, the current digital RMB has formed a large number of application models covering online and offline, reproducible and popularizable in the fields of wholesale and retail, catering, cultural tourism, education, medical care, and public services. Public scenarios, especially pan-government-related scenarios, have more advantages in the promotion and application of digital renminbi.

