Changes in US stocks | Regional bank stocks continue to fall

Zhitong Finance APP learned that on Thursday, bank stocks in the United States continued to fall. Westpac United Bank (PACW.US) had hit a circuit breaker before, and after resuming trading, it fell by more than 48% and hit the circuit breaker again, reporting a record low of US$3.31. Alliance Western Bank (WAL.US) suspended trading; Metropolitan Bank (MCB.US) fell more than 16%, KeyCorp (KEY.US) fell nearly 8%, Zion Bank (ZION.US) fell more than 14%, Bank of Hawaii (BOH.US) fell more than 10%. Alliance West Bank is considering options including a sale, including considering a sale of all or part of the business. The bank has hired consultants to discuss related matters. Prior to this, Westpac Bank of the United States considered selling itself.

