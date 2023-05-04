Zhitong Finance APP learned that on Thursday, bank stocks in the United States continued to fall. Westpac United Bank (PACW.US) had hit a circuit breaker before, and after resuming trading, it fell by more than 48% and hit the circuit breaker again, reporting a record low of US$3.31. Alliance Western Bank (WAL.US) suspended trading; Metropolitan Bank (MCB.US) fell more than 16%, KeyCorp (KEY.US) fell nearly 8%, Zion Bank (ZION.US) fell more than 14%, Bank of Hawaii (BOH.US) fell more than 10%. Alliance West Bank is considering options including a sale, including considering a sale of all or part of the business. The bank has hired consultants to discuss related matters. Prior to this, Westpac Bank of the United States considered selling itself.
Changes in US stocks | Regional bank stocks continue to fall
