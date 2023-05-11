Home » Changes in US stocks | The number of subscribers of Q2 streaming media accounts is lower than market expectations Walt Disney (DIS.US) fell by more than 8% | US stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On Thursday, Walt Disney (DIS.US) shares fell after the announcement of its results. As of press time, the stock fell more than 8% to $92.77. The number of subscribers of streaming media accounts in Q2 fell short of market expectations.

Walt Disney’s second-quarter revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to US$21.82 billion, in line with expectations; adjusted earnings per share were US$0.93, slightly worse than the expected US$0.94. The operating profit margin of the company’s traditional cable network TV business has dropped significantly by about 35%; the operating loss of streaming media has narrowed by 26% year-on-year to US$659 million, and the loss rate is smaller than expected; the number of Disney+ subscribers is 158 million, a decrease of 2% month-on-month, which is lower than expected.

