Today I return to one of the most reviewed topics on this site, namely current accounts. But, this time, I won’t tell you about the characteristics of these banking products, but I will focus on the procedure that allows you to change bank after closing your current account.

That’s right, it happens to everyone at least once in their life to want to do this, and the reasons are the most disparate. There are those who do it because they lose faith in their bank, those who are enticed by some more advantageous offer, those who still need to resize their current account due to force majeure.

In this article, let’s see how to manage the transition and what can be the best banks to consider to simplify the transition!

Today it is much easier

First of all, it must be said that having a current account is essential nowadays. In fact, it is the tool that allows you to receive the monthly payment, make payments, set up debits for bill transactions and much more. Without it, it is no longer possible to survive.

How is it possible change bank if one day there was a need? We assume that it is much simpler than it seems. First of all, it is important to know that it is an operation that does not require the payment of any penalty.

It is a process that has been streamlined over the years thanks to the latest portability regulations applied to the credit sector. Specifically, the old account must be closed within twelve days of the account holder’s request, otherwise the account holder will receive compensation.

Another important thing to know is that it is the chosen banking institution that has to deal with all the issues for opening the current account at your bank. In any case, the account holder’s task is to make sure that no previously opened loans hang on the old account that still have to be paid, because in this case he must evaluate the possibility of maintaining or extinguishing the same.

Furthermore, he must deliver any prepaid or credit cards he has to the old credit institution, as well as any unused checkbooks.

The steps to follow

I’ll actually give you some good news right away. You don’t have to worry about anything: each bank can handle the transfer from one account to another for you, without you having to go anywhere! The new institution will manage the bureaucracy, within a maximum of 12 days (otherwise you will be entitled to compensation), you will be able to have your new account.

You can transfer the entire account, closing the old one, or you can choose to move some or all of the utilities according to your needs.

You can actually handle it all yourself, if for some reason it makes you feel more confident.

However, the steps can be complicated: in fact, during the account migration phase you have to return the payment cards requested and activated, debit and credit cards, obviously together with the checkbook.

Also, uncashed checks must be returned. Don’t forget to charge your credit card charges to your bank account.

If you also have a securities account associated with the current account, you must submit a request for the closure of the depositif you cannot have a deposit account with a current account of a different bank (not all allow it).

Is switching banks and closing the current account a safe operation?

Yes it is. Nowadays, current account holders are protected by various rules on the subject, but still have specific obligations, as we have already mentioned above.

He must return credit and/or debit cards, he must return checkbooks, he must also report that there are no outstanding balances on the current account that he intends to close – especially if it is a loan that the same bank has granted to the account holder.

For all the rest, the bank that has chosen itself for the new opening will take care of it. Furthermore, banking institutions can no longer ask for costs for penalties, the only thing they can deduct from the closing current account are the ancillary expenses strictly connected to the use of the same.

As regards the sums that remain in the current account, at the time of closure, there are three ways to collect them:

They can be withdrawn;

They can be paid directly into the new current account, by bank transfer

They can be paid to the former owner by the bank itself by check in the mail.

As already seen before, the bank has time from 6 to 15 working days per close the current account. If this does not happen within the established times, the European directive on the portability of current accounts establishes that compensation be paid to current account holders for sums ranging from 5,160 to 64,555 euros.

Change Bank Online: the best promotions of the month

Let’s see together the promotions active in this phase.

N26, the European Bank for Smartphone n.1

N26 it is an excellent alternative solution to the traditional current account, if you are thinking of changing banks: this institution has also received recognition, being referred to as the best european institute for smartphones.

I talked about it in my review, which I invite you to read. Here I remind you that you can change banks and have your N26 account in just 8 minutes, managing the opening from your home. All you need is your identity card or passport to hand to allow recognition through a selfie.

In a few minutes you will have your code IBAN, and in four days you will have your Mastercard card. It is a solution that you can get quickly, without bureaucracy and is ideal for those looking for a account at 0 expenses which also offers more advanced functions.

Change bank and switch to Banca Widiba

One of the banks that was the first to make the option of the move managed by the bank itself possible is Banca Widiba, which among other things is also very active in offering its customers many truly advantageous offers.

Today for example, switching to Banca Widiba you have a chance to get 1.5% interest rate if you bind your liquidity for 6 months and you have the 5% discount on motorway tolls throughout 2020 with Telepass.

This is a very high interest rate when you consider that the bond is only 6 monthsa very short period of time for such an interesting comeback.

Open a current account with Banca Widiba it’s really that simple. Just go to their website, click on “open the account” and follow the instructions that are required to fill out the form.

As far as the principles of free and transparency are concerned, with Banca Widiba we play it safe: opening the account at no cost, as well as maintaining it and having a card to make your purchases.

Per change banki.e. to transfer the old bank to Banca Widiba, the operation is really very simple thanks to WidiExpress.

WidiExpress, awarded by ABI as the best innovation in the banking world, is the service with which you can close your old current account and transfer everything to the new one without you doing anything. Banca Widiba will take care of everything, including the transfer of direct debits and recurring credits.

Hype: the account card with evolved IBAN

If you have decided to scrap your old account, you absolutely must also consider Hype, which differs slightly from the concept of the traditional current account.

It’s about a advanced prepaid card, equipped with IBAN, a feature that makes it usable even for those, like you, who are looking for an advantageous and easy-to-manage current account.

Hype obtained more headlines from prestigious Italian financial newspapers by virtue of best prepaid card of 2018 (Who see my review).

The pluses are the absence of opening and running costsin addition to the gratuity of the transfers and that you can open it in 5 minutes from home yours, through the online form digitized and managed through a video call.

Finally, you will be able to manage your money in real time, sending it to affiliated shops and Hype customers and controlling your expenses via theapp.

Opinions of Affari Miei on closing and moving the current account

I’ll tell you briefly what I think of this operation, based on the information I collect on a daily basis on current accounts and on offers of Italian banking institutions.

In my opinion it is an operation to be taken into consideration if you are dissatisfied with your support bank, if there is even one reason that does not satisfy you, it is right to think about it.

If you come from a traditional banking institution and you don’t have problems with technology, you can try to rely on online banks.

When to switch banks and when not to

I can only answer this question by directing you to this solution when you have a current account saturated with expenses, sometimes even superfluous.

It is not advisable to do so when perhaps you are already the holder of an online current account with few expenses, and you do not need to have special conditions.

Conclusions

In this guide we have seen together what advantages there are in change bank closing an old account.

To evaluate new current accounts you can continue to follow the platform My businessin order to deepen this topic with always updated information!

Here, you can find some ideas to know the characteristics and conditions of the best current accounts which we periodically update with all the offers and promotions.

