Changing jobs: How applicants benefit from the new job market

LUny boss, constant overtime and all that with only a moderate salary? There are good reasons for changing jobs. The topic is currently occupying many employees in Germany. According to a survey, employees’ willingness to change jobs has increased significantly. At the same time, the self-confidence of the applicants has grown significantly in view of the shortage of skilled workers almost everywhere.

Many demand better working conditions and higher salaries from companies – otherwise they simply switch to the next job. After all, the job offer plays into their hands. But how great is the power of workers really? What can you realistically ask for? And does too frequent a change actually damage your career in the end? WELT explains what is important in the new world of work.