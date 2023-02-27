Changing of the guard at the top of BetaGlue Technologies

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting of the company, which is developing new medical devices, with a focus in the field of loco-regional radiotherapy for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, renewed the board of directors. They go to the council Colin Story, John Cerutti e Luca Melindo. Confirmed Diana Saracens, Claudius Julian, Michel Therin, Riccardo Palmisano who maintains the position of president. The new board has appointed Colin Story as chief executive officer of BetaGlue Technologies.

“BetaGlue’s clinical development programs promise to bring significant benefits to patients and healthcare professionals” declared the new CEO. “I am delighted with this appointment at such an exciting developmental stage. BetaGlue is characterized by a team of talented people who, yesterday as today, have been able to make the company make enormous progress. We will work hard as a team, starting from these foundations, with the primary objective of bringing new and innovative targeted radiotherapy treatment solutions to cancer patients” he concluded.

“I’m sure he will be able to accompany BetaGlue towards ambitious development goals, which will make it possible to create value for patients, clinicians and shareholders. We are grateful to Tony Amato, outgoing CEO and CMO, for his excellent contribution and great commitment” underlined the president Palmisano in a note.

The profiles of the new directors

Colin Story brings more than 25 years of experience in the medical technology and life sciences industry. After earning a PhD in Molecular Biology, he began his career at Amersham (now GE Healthcare), where he became global sales manager. In 2005 he joined Isis Innovation, while in 2011 he was invited to join OrganOx as operations director. In 2013 he co-founded OxSonics, a company of which he was CEO from 2014 to early 2022. Under his leadership, the company raised £25 million and proprietary platform technology “SonoTran” gained clinical use . He currently serves as a non-executive director of Hox Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of prostate cancer.

John Ceruti is Head of Business Units at Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis company. He has a solid experience as commercial director in AAA Italy and previously as country business manager Italy in GE Healthcare/Amersham, where he launched a loco-regional radiotherapy oncology platform, boasting over 30 years of career in the pharmaceutical sector (Rx, medical diagnostics) and healthcare (active implantable medical devices – AIMDs – for surgery and medical equipment). He has a proven track record in managing start-up subsidiaries, growing market share and profitability, with experience in the investment world (financial evaluation of product acquisitions, M&As). At the companies where he worked, he held roles both in headquarters and in subsidiaries, as well as in different functions (production of injectable drugs, quality assurance, technical management).

Luca Melindo he has twenty years of experience in Private Equity and Venture Capital. He has managed investment and divestment transactions with significant returns on invested capital. He has expertise in management control, corporate finance, M&A and corporate management. He currently holds various corporate offices, also with operational powers, and collaborates, as a consultant, with an investment fund in the biotech sector.