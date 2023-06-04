Changshan Pharmaceutical: Changshan Pharmaceutical’s announcement on the change of the company’s general manager_Stock Channel_证券星星

Stock Code: 300255 Stock Abbreviation: Changshan Pharmaceutical Announcement No.: 2023-28



Announcement on the change of the general manager of the company



1. Regarding the resignation of the general manager of the company



The Board of Directors of Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) recently received



The resignation report submitted by Mr. Gao Xiaodong, chairman and general manager of the company. In order to concentrate on performing the duties of the chairman,



Focusing on the company’s strategic development and the company’s long-term industrial layout, Mr. Gao Xiaodong applied for resignation



After resigning, he continued to serve as the chairman of the company.As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Gao Xiaodong



Holding 1,530,000 shares of the company, after resigning from the position of general manager of the company, Mr. Gao Xiaodong will continue to abide by the “Certificate



2. About the company’s appointment of the general manager



According to the needs of the company’s development, approved by the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors, June 4, 2023



On the 1st, the company held the ninth meeting of the fifth board of directors, deliberated and passed the “Proposal on the Appointment of the General Manager”,



It is agreed to appoint Ms. Cai Hao (see the attachment for detailed resume) as the general manager of the company, and the term of office is the same as that of the current board of directors.independent director



The matter has issued a concurring independent opinion on the matter.



3. Description of other matters



Ms. Cai Hao has worked in the company for many years, responsible for the sales and management of the company, and has rich experience in heparin medicine



Pharmaceutical industry experience, business management experience.During the term of office, promote the continuous development and growth of the company and contribute to the growth of the company’s performance



made a great contribution.Facing the current operating situation of the company, the appointment of Ms. Cai Hao as the general manager of the company is beneficial to



Expand the company’s business, strengthen the company’s business decision-making and management, and improve the company’s business quality.



Ms. Cai Hao once served as a senior manager of the company, and was re-appointed as a senior manager of the company within three years after leaving office.



The situation of managers. After his resignation, the company’s stock trading situation is as follows:



Board of Directors of Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

appendix:

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

General manager resume

Cai Hao, female, Chinese nationality, no right of residence abroad, born in January 1975, master of pharmacy, business

Doctor of Management. Worked in the Pharmacy Department of Hebei Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine; in 2000, worked in Pharmacia (Upjohn)

Company Sales Department; In 2001, worked in AXA Pharmaceuticals (later merged into General Electric Healthcare)

Sales Department; In 2004, worked in the Investment Promotion Department and Marketing Department of Knott Pharmaceuticals; from 2006 to June 2020, worked in this

Worked in the company, served as marketing manager and deputy general manager; resigned from the company in June 2020.

As of the date of this announcement, Ms. Cai Hao holds 674,100 shares of the company.

Controllers, shareholders holding more than 5% of the company’s shares, and directors, supervisors, and other senior executives

There is an associated relationship, and there is no punishment from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other relevant departments or stock exchanges

There is no such circumstance as stipulated in the “Company Law of the People’s Republic of China” and the “Articles of Association”

In the case of the senior management of the company, there is no such thing as the second part of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Guidelines for the Self-discipline Supervision of Listed Companies.

Circumstances stipulated in Article 3.2.3 of “Standardized Operation of Listed Companies on ChiNext”.After the Supreme People’s Court

According to the website query, Ms. Cai Hao is not the person subject to enforcement.

