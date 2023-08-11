Changsha’s “Crypto Hunan Army” Shines at 2023 Commercial Cryptography Conference

“Shenzhou” goes to the sky “Beidou” network, “Cipher Hunan Army” is helping

11 companies from Changsha formed the “Hunan Mission” to showcase their hard-core strength at the 2023 Commercial Cryptography Conference

At the scene of the 2023 Commercial Cryptography Conference, the Hunan booth was crowded with people. Photo courtesy of Changsha Evening News correspondent Li Yashan

Changsha Evening News, August 10th (all-media reporter Xu Yunyuan, intern Tang Yingci, correspondent Li Yashan) From August 9th to 11th, the 2023 Commercial Encryption Conference was held at the Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center. At this national event of academic exchange, technology application, achievement display, and product trading in the field of commercial encryption, the booth of “Crypto Hunan Army” composed of 11 companies in Changsha attracted tens of thousands of visitors.

“Password Hunan Army” shows the complete industrial chain

The theme of the 2023 Commercial Cryptography Conference is “Cryptography Empowers Better Development”. The theme of the Hunan delegation this time is “Integrated Innovation of Cryptographic Hunan Army”. There are 11 exhibitors, including 2 listed companies. The exhibition covers upstream security chips and cryptographic modules, midstream cryptographic machines and cryptographic systems, downstream electronic authentication, and cryptographic applications. A complete industrial chain of business secret evaluation.

Reporters found that exhibitors have their own bright spots and “tricks.” The Hunan Commercial Encryption Industry Demonstration Base has formed a domestic first-class “industry-university-research-use test management service” commercial cryptography innovation system and industrial ecosystem, promoting Hunan to become a commercial cryptography application and innovation demonstration area. Huadun Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. provides safe and reliable cryptographic product development, production and application services for e-government and e-commerce. Provide hospital-wide non-inductive signature services for hospitals, and electronic contract signing services for logistics. Hunan Kylin Xin’an Technology Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the research and development of operating system products and technical services. The products have been widely used in important fields such as electric power, finance, party and government, and have helped “Shenzhou” go to the sky, “Yuanwang” go to sea, and “Beidou” networking. Hunan Aerospace Information Co., Ltd. serves more than 400,000 enterprise users and government customers in the province in the fields of smart government affairs, network security and information technology innovation, financial technology services, and smart taxation.

There are more than 100 Hunan Shangmi and related companies

The reporter learned that in recent years, Hunan has focused on forging the “Crypto Hunan Army”, taking multiple measures to promote the high-quality development of commercial cryptography, and Changsha has become a well-deserved main force and main position.

In May 2019, Hunan established the first domestic provincial-level commercial encryption industry demonstration base in Changsha, and started to build a commercial encryption industry public service system with “one base, two platforms and three centers”. In December 2019, the National Cyber ​​Security Industrial Park (Changsha) was approved, and Hunan became the second province in the country to be approved for a National Cyber ​​Security Industrial Park after Beijing.

Hunan is actively forming a commercial encryption industry alliance, integrating government, enterprise, university and other resources, and increasing the research on core encryption technologies. Gather a group of local backbone enterprises such as Hunan Zhongsoft, Great Wall Information, Guokewei, Kylin Xin’an, etc., and introduce a number of well-known encryption companies such as Xin’an Century, Huadun Yunke, Tiancheng Anxin, etc. Commercial encryption products cover chips, storage, IC cards, A relatively complete commercial encryption industry chain has initially formed in the fields of software and hardware such as digital authentication and key management. There are more than 100 Shangmi and related companies in Hunan Province, forming a whole industrial chain ecology from chips to cryptographic empowerment applications.

The multi-level cloud password service platform realizes the service of the province’s government information system; the commercial password financial IC card is supported by the whole bank; the “Industrial Internet Password Application Laboratory” develops high-performance, high-security, and low-threshold password suites; the education blockchain password base and digital identity service chain cooperate with the middle platform to serve educational institutions at all levels with high quality… Based on “two cores, one ecology + commercial encryption”, Hunan has embarked on a new path of encryption integration innovation and active empowerment. The next step will focus on emerging industries such as computing, intelligent manufacturing, rail transit, unmanned driving, low-altitude flight, and Beidou applications. They will continue to make efforts in innovative cryptographic fusion applications and deepening cryptographic demonstration and promotion.

