Changyan Industrial Park Attracts Eight Industrial Projects and Achieves New Achievements in Industrial Development

Changyan Industrial Park in Yancheng City, Changzhou, has recently announced the start of eight industrial projects, including the Zhongqing New Changyan Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park. With a total investment of 3.05 billion yuan, these projects are expected to generate annual sales of over 4.5 billion yuan upon completion.

The projects cover various sectors such as auto parts, high-end equipment manufacturing, and special materials. Notably, the Jiangsu Beite Automobile lightweight aluminum alloy parts manufacturing project will be invested and constructed by Shanghai Beite Technology Co., Ltd., after acquiring the park enterprise Jiangsu Erhuajie. The project aims to revitalize idle factory buildings and land resources, thus reducing fixed asset investment costs.

Another significant project is the Changyan Science and Technology Innovation Park, which has a total investment of 500 million yuan. Designed with a high-standard boutique park-within-a-park concept, the park focuses on attracting projects in the medical equipment, precision manufacturing, and electronic information industries. Currently, four companies have already settled in the park, including a high-end equipment manufacturing company and three medical field companies.

As a provincial-level North-South cooperation park, Changyan Industrial Park aims to become a model area for industrial cooperation between the north and south of the province. Among the projects recently started, three are from Changzhou. One of them is the Aiken steam and thermal energy system precision parts intelligent manufacturing project, which was implemented within just over a month. The efficient service provided by the park has strengthened Aiken’s confidence in investing in the area.

Changyan Industrial Park, established in 2021, plays a crucial role as the core of intelligent manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta integrated industrial development base. The park has been actively promoting investment and innovation, resulting in the signing of 14 projects worth more than 100 million yuan from January to September this year, with a total planned investment of 3.89 billion yuan. Moreover, the park achieved an operating income of 9.9 billion yuan, marking a 9% increase compared to the previous year.

To attract more projects, the park has focused on improving the investment promotion and project implementation processes. It has revitalized existing factory buildings and land resources, re-attracted investments, and achieved the reuse of resource elements. In the recent construction start, five projects were the result of “vacating cages and changing birds,” accounting for 63% of the total construction starts.

Changyan Industrial Park has also emphasized the development of a favorable business environment and infrastructure. It has improved road networks, built a talent community, and initiated the construction of resettlement housing. Additionally, plans are underway to construct the “Changzhou Street” project, which aims to combine elements from Changzhou, Yancheng, and Shanghai.

The park is dedicated to providing full-cycle project services, with a 24/7 service commitment. Its aim is to support economic development stability and advance project construction. As a result, the park’s high-quality development process continues to accelerate, positioning it as the second highest-ranked park in the province for quality development.

Moving forward, Changyan Industrial Park remains committed to focusing on project needs and accelerating project construction. With an enterprising attitude, the park aims to complete projects early, put them into production, and achieve early results. This approach will continue to drive high-quality development and inject new momentum into the park’s growth.

Share this: Facebook

X

