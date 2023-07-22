Changzhou Accelerates Construction of New Energy Capital: Municipal Representatives Conduct Special Research

Changzhou Holds Special Research Event on Construction of New Energy City

Changzhou, China – On July 21, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress organized representatives from national and provincial people’s congresses to conduct special research on the construction of a new energy city. The event, which took place in Changzhou, aimed to strengthen the supervision and implementation of the “Proposal on Strengthening the Supervision of the Construction of a New Energy City” discussed during the Second Session of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress.

Chen Jinhu, the secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, emphasized the need to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Jiangsu’s important speech. He urged the participants to work together and seize the opportunity for industrial development to accelerate the progress of building a new energy capital. Mayor Sheng Lei and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Bai Yunping also attended the event.

During the event, the municipal government presented a report on the construction of the new energy capital and the handling of the proposal. Chen Jinhu stressed the importance of having confidence and unwavering commitment to the development of the new energy industry. He highlighted that the industry holds significant meaning not only for Changzhou but also for the province as a whole. The new energy sector is crucial in serving the national strategy and achieving the “double carbon” goal. The report also highlighted the increasing prominence of the new energy industry in the city, as well as the leading position of new energy companies and the growing brand influence of the new energy capital.

To accelerate the construction of a new energy city, Chen Jinhu emphasized the need to leverage the advantages of Changzhou in terms of talent, funds, and technology. He called for the gathering and fusion of these resources to explore overseas markets, enhance global integration capabilities, and promote the development of new energy. The construction process should involve pilot demonstrations and large-scale promotion, focusing on exploring new energy development and application scenarios. Chen Jinhu also emphasized the importance of policy guarantees, industrial advantages, and model innovation to increase the visibility, perception, and influence of Changzhou as a new energy city.

Bai Yunping, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, urged all deputies to the National People’s Congress to align their work with the general requirements, goals, and blueprints set forth by General Secretary Xi Jinping for Jiangsu’s development. He emphasized the need to contribute wisdom to the city’s leadership of the new energy industry, promote high-quality development, and launch the “hard-core brand” of the new energy capital. Bai Yunping further highlighted the goal of making Changzhou a cluster for new energy, a hub for technology sources, and an ideal place for enterprises to pursue their dreams and innovative exploration.

Several representatives also made speeches during the event, discussing topics such as promoting the development of the new energy industry, the introduction and training of talents in this field, research on key core technologies, and the accelerated application and promotion of new energy.

In addition to the research discussions, the representatives had the opportunity to visit Changzhou BYD Automobile Co., Ltd. and Changzhou Yougu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

The event was also attended by several municipal leaders and important figures, including Ji Peidong, Li Wenhong, Fang Guoqiang, Dai Shifu, Xu Huaqin, Wan Limei, Chief Prosecutor of the Municipal Procuratorate Chen Xingsheng, and Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Gao Honghua.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

