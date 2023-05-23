Changzhou Evergreen Technology Co., Ltd. was listed on the main board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Listing is the best transformation and upgrading for an enterprise. On the morning of May 22, Changzhou Evergreen Technology Co., Ltd. was listed on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, becoming the 93rd listed company in the city.

This is the city’s first main board listed company this year.

Mayor Sheng Lei, Vice Mayor Huan Heng and Evergreen Technology Chairman Zhou Yinmei jointly rang the bell for the listing of Evergreen Technology.

This time Evergreen Technology publicly issued 34.5 million new shares, stock abbreviation: Evergreen Technology, stock code: 001324, issue price 18.88 yuan per share, and raised funds of 651 million yuan, which are mainly used for composite material capacity expansion projects and technology research and development center construction Projects and marketing network upgrading and construction projects will help the company to further expand production capacity and scale, enhance independent research and development capabilities, and increase market share.

Evergreen Technology Established in 2005, Evergreen Technology is a high-tech enterprise based on the R&D and production of “sandwich” composite materials, and realizes product applications in two major fields: rail transit and architectural decoration.

In the field of rail transit, Evergreen Technology‘s customers mainly include CRRC, Alstom, Bombardier and other major global rail transit vehicle manufacturers, and its products are used in Harmony, Fuxing, TGV trains, etc.; Major customers include China State Construction, Jangho Group, Schindler Elevator, KONE Elevator, etc.

In recent years, Changzhou has attached great importance to the role of the capital market, and has taken the construction of a high-quality capital market “Changzhou sector” as a key measure to build a new engine for development, cultivate new momentum for development, and create new advantages for development, and has continuously expanded the circle of friends in the capital market of Dragon City , to fully promote the development of the company’s listing. Up to now, the city has cultivated a total of 93 listed companies, with a total financing of more than 172 billion yuan; another 5 companies have passed the meeting, 12 companies are under review, 33 companies have been counseled and filed, and a total of 201 backup companies have completed the shareholding system reform. Strongly support the city’s industrial upgrading and the construction of a “new energy capital”.

Zhou Chengtao, secretary-general of the municipal government, attended the event.