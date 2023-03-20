On the banks of Taihu Lake, the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal passes through the city. Changzhou has the exquisite scenery of “Jiangnan water town” and the cultural heritage of “Piling Shiguo Millennium Story” and “Hometown of Qi and Liang in the Southern Dynasties”. In the past 30 years, the triumphant song in the capital market has become another pride of the city.

As early as July 1994, Changchai Co., Ltd. was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, becoming the first A-share listed company in Changzhou. Up to now, there have been 90 listed companies in the “Changzhou sector” of the capital market, with a total of 107.8 billion yuan of funds raised. Liu Min, director of Changzhou Local Financial Supervision Bureau (hereinafter referred to as “Changzhou Financial Supervision Bureau”), said in an interview with a reporter from “Economic Information Daily” that the real economy is the strongest and most distinctive background of Changzhou. Among them, the 2022 In 2019, the city formed the most IPO filing companies in history, the strongest “unicorn” reserve echelon, and the best stock reform and listing atmosphere. In the future, it will focus on advantageous industries and pillar industries, and build a globally influential “new energy city Capital”, to create a new landmark representing the characteristics of Changzhou city.

“The real economy is Changzhou’s strongest family background andThe brightest background”

Entering 2023, good news about the “Changzhou sector” in the capital market is spreading frequently. In less than two months, two companies in Changzhou have landed in the capital market. On January 11, Xunan Technology landed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, becoming the city’s first A-share listed company in 2023; on February 8, Greebo was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the largest A-share IPO in Changzhou. Among them, Greebo was established in July 2002, and its main business is the research and development, design, production and sales of new energy garden machinery.

The reporter of “Economic Information Daily” sorted out and learned that in July 1994, the jurisdiction of Changzhou had the first A-share listed company. After nearly 30 years of development, as of the end of February 2023, there had been a total of 90 companies in the “Changzhou sector” of the capital market. Listed companies have raised a total of 107.8 billion yuan. The long list includes well-known domestic enterprises and leading enterprises in the industry such as Hengli Hydraulics, Jiangsu Leili, Seazen Holdings, and Pan Asia Micrototal.

According to data from the Changzhou Financial Supervision Bureau, in 2022, Changzhou will add 7 new listed companies including Juhe Materials, with initial financing of 16.9 billion yuan, ranking second in Jiangsu Province. Among them, Zhongxinhang is the largest IPO in the province; There are 21 IPO materials, the most in the city over the years, and 14 newly added innovation-level companies on the New Third Board, ranking third in Jiangsu Province; since 2022, 11 listed companies including Trina Solar have completed refinancing, raising 207 new funds 18 companies listed on the NEEQ completed 19 private placements, with a total financing of 540 million yuan; 41 listed companies invested in 63 projects locally, with a total investment of 47.3 billion yuan.

“The real economy is Changzhou’s strongest foundation and the most distinctive background. So far, Changzhou’s manufacturing industry has a large scale, a wide range of categories, good resilience, and a high degree of openness. The total industrial scale has exceeded 2 trillion yuan, and the added value of the manufacturing industry has accounted for The proportion of regional GDP reached 42.8%.” Liu Min said.

Changzhou is one of the core cities of “Suxichang” in the Yangtze River Delta. It has a complete industrial system, with 37 of 41 major industrial categories, 191 of 207 medium categories, and 600 of 666 small categories; it has 81 national-level , 388 provincial-level “professional, special and new” small giant enterprises, 3680 high-tech enterprises, 760 science and technology nursery enterprises; more than 5700 industrial enterprises above the designated size. Changzhou, as an important birthplace of modern national industry and commerce and the origin of township enterprises, was one of the birthplaces of the “Southern Jiangsu Model” in the 1990s. The manufacturing industry spontaneously formed the basic prototype of a modern industrial system. Today, its intelligent manufacturing equipment, new carbon The materials were respectively selected into the national strategic emerging industry cluster and the national advanced manufacturing cluster.

Industrial structure and capital market orientation fit

In recent years, Changzhou City has successively issued a number of policies to encourage enterprises to connect with the capital market, such as “Several Policy Opinions on Accelerating the Promotion of Enterprise Share Reform and Listing to Accelerate the Formation of Effective Innovation Capital” and so on. Today, the Changzhou Financial Supervision Bureau has launched an information service platform, created a training brand for share reform and listing, increased financial support, effectively leveraged financial funds, and comprehensively promoted corporate share reform and listing and subsequent capital operations. Su Da, director, deputy general manager and secretary of the board of directors of Jiangsu Leili, said in an interview with a reporter from the “Economic Information Daily” that Changzhou has made great efforts in “accurate and efficient” services while providing financial and other policy support. It took only two weeks to serve Jiangsu Leili successfully completed the certificate of use rights of collectively-owned commercial construction land, making the company the first A-share listed company in China to enter the market with the right to use collectively-owned commercial construction land.

Enterprises in Changzhou jurisdiction benefit from capital more than this. As early as 2006, Trina Solar was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and successively carried out 5 fixed placements and issued 1 convertible bond, raising a total of 8.1 billion yuan. In 2020, the company returned to the A-share Science and Technology Innovation Board, continued to carry out refinancing, and issued two convertible bonds, raising a total of 16.6 billion yuan. Flush data shows that Trina Solar was established in December 1997, and its main business includes photovoltaic products, photovoltaic systems, and smart energy. The company’s operating income has increased from 894 million yuan in 2006 to over 40 billion yuan in 2021, achieving a 50-fold scale development.

Liu Min introduced that in order to cultivate high-quality listed backup enterprise clusters, Changzhou organized the implementation of the “Double Hundred Action Plan” for listed backup companies in accordance with the idea of ​​”cultivating a batch, shareholding reform, listing a batch, listing a batch, and financing a batch”. , that is, to cultivate more than 100 main board (small and medium-sized board) backup companies and more than 100 science and technology innovation board (GEM) backup companies. For enterprises that have already met the listing conditions, they will immediately enter the listing backup resource pool for incubation and cultivation, and accelerate the connection with industrial capital, financial capital and high-tech projects.

Changzhou is located in the geometric center of the Yangtze River Delta region, and is an important transportation hub in the Yangtze River Delta region. It will fully present a “three vertical and four horizontal” high-speed rail network and a “three rings and 19 shoots” expressway network. The location advantages of “cross, cross, intersection of rice characters, and both sides” are further highlighted. Changzhou insists on building a city through manufacturing, strong industry, and high quality. It is an advanced manufacturing base with distinctive characteristics and vitality in the Yangtze River Delta region. The industrial structure with high-end manufacturing as the main portrait is highly consistent with the orientation of the capital market. According to the data, Changzhou ranks 16th in the national advanced manufacturing industry rankings, leading prefecture-level cities in the country in terms of the number of China Industrial Awards, industrial foundation engineering projects, and manufacturing individual champions.

“Changzhou has the advantages of location, strong manufacturing cluster, and excellent business environment. In 2022, the city’s GDP will reach 955 billion yuan, an increase of 3.5%. It is an industrial city closest to a trillion-dollar city.” Liu Min said, Changzhou’s capital market has formed a good working pattern of “enterprise initiative, government promotion, and upper-lower linkage”.

According to data from the Changzhou Financial Supervision Bureau, as of the end of February 2023, the city has formed a reserve echelon of listing 5 companies that have passed the meeting, 12 companies that are under review, 34 companies that have been counseled and filed by the Jiangsu Securities Regulatory Bureau, and 197 joint-stock companies. There are 411 listed backup enterprises under the “Action Plan”.

Create a “new energy capital” forNew Landmark of Urban Character

Among the listed companies in Changzhou, there is such a set of data that has attracted much attention: 37 new energy listed companies in the city, accounting for 41%; as of February 21, the total market value was 478.3 billion yuan, accounting for 63%; The market raised funds of 29.8 billion yuan, accounting for 72%.

Behind the data is the industrial layout of Changzhou. Focusing on the “532” development strategy, the city is guided by the creation of advantageous industries and pillar industries, and promotes the innovation and upgrading of industrial chains such as solar photovoltaics, power and energy storage batteries, new power equipment, and new energy vehicles with high quality, and promotes new energy with high efficiency. The integrated development of “generation, storage, delivery, and use” links will lead the country in the penetration rate of new energy applications in various fields of the whole society, and build a “new energy capital”.

The data from the Changzhou Financial Supervision Bureau further shows that Changzhou has the first-mover advantage of leading the track, the fifth in the country in terms of industrial agglomeration, and the first in the investment heat index in the country. city ​​of. In the field of power generation, the solar photovoltaic industry chain is complete, and its scale ranks among the top in the country. The production capacity of cells and modules accounts for 10% of the country; in the field of energy storage, the integrity of the power battery industry chain reaches 97%, ranking first in the country; in the field of transportation, it is the largest UHV power transmission and transformation equipment manufacturing base, the market share of transformer products is the first in the country; in the field of application, more than 3,400 supporting enterprises are gathered, and the industrial density ranks first in the country. At the same time, research and development platforms such as Longcheng Laboratory, Changjiang Triangle Physics Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Tianmu Lake Energy Storage Research Institute provide the strongest driving force for scientific innovation.

The reporter of “Economic Information Daily” learned that Changzhou has divided the above plan into two steps. It plans to achieve an industrial scale of over one trillion yuan by 2025, and the market value of the new energy Changzhou sector in the capital market will exceed one trillion yuan, forming a 500 billion yuan. , 2 industrial clusters with more than 100 billion yuan, highly concentrated space, close coordination between upstream and downstream, and intensive and efficient supply chain; “The four major links have achieved deep-level and high-concentration integrated development, and the penetration rate of new energy in production and life is in a leading position in the country, basically forming a new energy led by leading projects and supported by technology systems, functional systems, and application systems. The ecological system will be basically established as a new energy capital that leads the Yangtze River Delta, radiates the whole country, and has global influence, and creates a new landmark that represents the characteristics of Changzhou city.

For the future, Changzhou will implement the “Three-Year Action” to promote the continuous expansion of the “Changzhou Plate”. Specifically, the city formulated a three-year action plan for corporate shareholding reform and listing, built a full-chain enterprise listing cultivation system, concentrated resources and elements to ensure key enterprises to speed up the listing process, and strived to break through 150 domestic and foreign listed companies in the city through three years of hard work; promote To be better and stronger, promote the comprehensive improvement of the “new energy sector”, support listed companies to flexibly use capital market refinancing tools, ensure the realization of the trillion market value target of the “new energy sector” in 2025, and lead the high-quality development of listed companies.